Trump Officially Gives RFK Jr. Chance to Destroy Country’s Health
Donald Trump has formally offered brainworm-infested, vaccine truther Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a role in his Cabinet.
Donald Trump tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday, effectively handing the reins of the nation’s health policies to a renowned conspiracy theorist and vaccine skeptic who has admitted to having brain-eating worms in his head.
“I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS),” Trump announced on X. “For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it.”
Kennedy’s nomination was always on the horizon, despite the insistence of Trump’s transition co-chair that it would not be the case.
In his first speech after being declared the winner of the 2024 election, Trump promised that Kennedy would take on a role in his second administration that would “help make America healthy again.”
“He’s a great guy, he really means it, he wants to do some things and we’re going to let him go to it,” Trump said.
During an interview with NBC News’s Dasha Burns earlier this month, Trump refused to promise that he wouldn’t ban vaccines, instead outlining his intentions to talk to Kennedy and “talk to other people” and make a decision. “He’s a very talented guy and has strong views,” Trump said of Kennedy.
During the same interview, Trump signaled that he would be open to RFK Jr.’s recommendation to remove fluoride from all public water systems—a 1945 public health decision that has reduced cavities and tooth decay in adults and children by as much as 25 percent, according to the American Dental Association.
The choice will likely draw the ire of medical professionals across the nation, as Kennedy reportedly has plans to strip even longstanding vaccines from the market.
Vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The jabs are so effective at preventing illness that they have practically eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox, a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat for the average, health-conscious individual.
