The Trump-Musk Bromance Has Entered a New Phase

Musk has been a mainstay within the Trump team, spending countless days at Mar-a-Lago by the president-elect’s side. As Trump’s biggest and most enthusiastic donor he’s been rewarded with official leadership of the (mostly fake) Department of Government Efficiency and unofficial direct access to Trump. He has joined important diplomatic phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and others. He’s also expected to have an outsized role in choosing the next Department of Transportation that will surely benefit his finances as an electric vehicle company CEO.

This is all much to the chagrin of Trump’s inner circle, as the richest man in the world is constantly contradicting and circumventing them in Trump’s ear. While it’s unclear how long this honeymoon will last, we know that as long as Trump likes Elon, the billionaire can do whatever he wants.