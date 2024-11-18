The Trump-Musk Bromance Has Entered a New Phase
Everyone in Trump's orbit might hate the tech billionaire, but Trump is still going everywhere with him.
From cageside at UFC309 to side by side at the upcoming SpaceX launch, the Trump-Musk bromance knows no bounds.
It’s been reported that Trump will be present at SpaceX’s Texas headquarters to watch a rocket shoot into the sky and before it ultimately crashes into the Indian Ocean on Tuesday. This was deduced after the Federal Aviation Administration issued flight restrictions for the president-elect at the same time and in the same area as Musk’s SpaceX launch. Neither Trump nor Musk have commented publicly yet.
Musk has been a mainstay within the Trump team, spending countless days at Mar-a-Lago by the president-elect’s side. As Trump’s biggest and most enthusiastic donor he’s been rewarded with official leadership of the (mostly fake) Department of Government Efficiency and unofficial direct access to Trump. He has joined important diplomatic phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and others. He’s also expected to have an outsized role in choosing the next Department of Transportation that will surely benefit his finances as an electric vehicle company CEO.
This is all much to the chagrin of Trump’s inner circle, as the richest man in the world is constantly contradicting and circumventing them in Trump’s ear. While it’s unclear how long this honeymoon will last, we know that as long as Trump likes Elon, the billionaire can do whatever he wants.