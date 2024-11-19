Watch: Fox News Begs Trump to Give Up on Matt Gaetz Already

Fox News host Trey Gowdy, a former Republican representative, urged the president-elect to rethink his relationship to “lawfare” and the Justice Department.



“Do not use the justice system as a weapon. The message for Republicans is don’t do it on the other side, either, with this absurd A.G. pick that you just made,” Gowdy said, referring to Gaetz. “Justice is different. It is a combination of policy, law, and also morality. You do not use our justice system as a political weapon. Voters rejected it in November and will reject it if Republicans try to do it. Some things rise above the din. The justice system is one of those things.”

Gaetz has been a massive thorn in the side of his more traditional Republican colleagues since his boycott of Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year. More importantly, he has massive, troubling allegations of paying to have sex with an underage girl hanging over his head. The House Ethics Committee is still deliberating on whether to release the content of its investigation into these allegations, and the outcome could be potentially damning for Gaetz.

