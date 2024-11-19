Watch: Fox News Begs Trump to Give Up on Matt Gaetz Already
Even Fox News is asking Donald Trump to reconsider his extreme pick for attorney general.
It’s clear that Fox News is not into Donald Trump’s pick of Matt Gaetz for attorney general—at all.
A segment of the show on Tuesday morning turned to why the former Florida representative would be a disaster if he were to lead the Justice Department.
Fox News host Trey Gowdy, a former Republican representative, urged the president-elect to rethink his relationship to “lawfare” and the Justice Department.
“Do not use the justice system as a weapon. The message for Republicans is don’t do it on the other side, either, with this absurd A.G. pick that you just made,” Gowdy said, referring to Gaetz. “Justice is different. It is a combination of policy, law, and also morality. You do not use our justice system as a political weapon. Voters rejected it in November and will reject it if Republicans try to do it. Some things rise above the din. The justice system is one of those things.”
Gaetz has been a massive thorn in the side of his more traditional Republican colleagues since his boycott of Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year. More importantly, he has massive, troubling allegations of paying to have sex with an underage girl hanging over his head. The House Ethics Committee is still deliberating on whether to release the content of its investigation into these allegations, and the outcome could be potentially damning for Gaetz.
This is not the first time Trump’s actions have left his own media base baffled. Former Fox & Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson also criticized Trump’s selection of Pete Hegseth, writing on X, “From silly diner interviews on Weekend Fox and Friends to Secretary of Defense? I never thought I’d say I’m stunned about any pick after the election but nominating Pete Hegseth for this incredibly important role? Yes he’s a veteran … and?”
These controversial picks promise to make even more controversial Cabinet hearings. We can all only wait and see.