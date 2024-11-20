Matt Gaetz Gets Huge Win on Ethics Report, but It’s Not Dead Yet

“Guest would not say whether or not the committee took a vote on releasing the report just that there was not an agreement by the committee on whether or not to release it,” Gorman posted on X.

The committee was set to vote on whether it would release a report on its yearslong investigation into Gaetz over alleged sexual misconduct, including alleged sexual misconduct with a minor, among a slew of other potential violations. After the meeting adjourned Wednesday afternoon, Punchbowl News’s John Bresnahan and Melanie Zanona reported that there had been several votes on releasing the report, but committee members had been deadlocked along partisan lines. As the report is not yet complete, the committee voted that it be finished and scheduled another vote in December on whether to release it.

Illinois Democrat Sean Casten pledged earlier Wednesday that if the House Ethics Committee failed to vote for the release of the report, he would force a vote on the House floor, according to Politico.