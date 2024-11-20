Matt Gaetz Gets Huge Win on Ethics Report, but It’s Not Dead Yet
The House Ethics Committee did not decide whether to release the report on Matt Gaetz’s alleged sexual misconduct.
The House Ethics Committee did not agree Wednesday whether to release its report on former Representative Matt Gaetz.
Committee Chairman Representative Michael Guest said that they had not decided to release the report, according to NOTUS’s Reese Gorman.
“Guest would not say whether or not the committee took a vote on releasing the report just that there was not an agreement by the committee on whether or not to release it,” Gorman posted on X.
The committee was set to vote on whether it would release a report on its yearslong investigation into Gaetz over alleged sexual misconduct, including alleged sexual misconduct with a minor, among a slew of other potential violations. After the meeting adjourned Wednesday afternoon, Punchbowl News’s John Bresnahan and Melanie Zanona reported that there had been several votes on releasing the report, but committee members had been deadlocked along partisan lines. As the report is not yet complete, the committee voted that it be finished and scheduled another vote in December on whether to release it.
Illinois Democrat Sean Casten pledged earlier Wednesday that if the House Ethics Committee failed to vote for the release of the report, he would force a vote on the House floor, according to Politico.
“The allegations against Matt Gaetz are serious. They are credible. The House Ethics Committee has spent years conducting a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of it,” Casten said in a statement. “This information must be made available for the Senate to provide its constitutionally required advice and consent.”
Over the course of the last week, a slew of new information about the committee investigation had already come out. Two women testified before the committee alleging that Gaetz had paid them for sex, and one testified that he’d also had sex with her underage friend. ABC reported Wednesday that the House Ethics Committee reportedly holds records of Gaetz paying those two women more than $10,000 between July 2017 and January 2019.
There is some hope that the contents of the report, even those details that have already been publicly reported, might tank Gaetz’s nomination to be attorney general. However, it seems that allegations of sexual misconduct, even statutory rape, are no longer disqualifying for the potential head of the Justice Department.
“I just don’t think you can deal with allegations in the past as though they’re fact,” North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer told Politico. He added that Gaetz, and Trump’s other Senate nominees facing allegations of sexual misconduct, haven’t been convicted of anything.
This story has been updated.