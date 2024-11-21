Republicans (Yes, Really) Might Still Give us the Matt Gaetz Report
Could enough House Republicans defy Donald Trump and vote to release the report on Matt Gaetz?
Some Republicans might actually support a House resolution to release the Ethics report on Matt Gaetz’s alleged sexual misconduct.
After the House Ethics Committee did not agree to release the report Wednesday, Democratic Representatives Steve Cohen and Sean Casten both introduced motions to force a House vote on releasing the report.
It seems that some Republicans actually are in favor of releasing the report, which details a yearslong investigation into Gaetz for alleged sexual misconduct, even though doing so could sink his nomination to be the next attorney general and possibly go against Donald Trump’s wishes.
CNN’s Manu Raju asked Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden, a Republican, whether he would vote to release the report.
“I think it’s very important that everybody has as much knowledge as possible so they can make an informed decision,” Van Orden said.
“That sounds like yes,” Raju responded.
“That’s a yes,” Van Orden said. “So if the rumors are true about Gaetz’s conduct then there should be referrals to other agencies. And if they’re not true then there’s a whole lotta people who owe him an apology.”
Nebraska Representative Don Bacon, also a Republican, said he thought the report should at the very least be passed on to the Senate, even if the House Ethics Committee did not vote to release it.
“The Senate deserves to have it, so they can make a good decision,” he told Politico.
The House will have to vote on the motions within two days of their being introduced.