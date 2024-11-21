MTG Gets Key New Role With Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s Department
The worst person you know will head up a new House subcommittee.
The Republican-led House Oversight Committee announced plans Thursday to form a new subcommittee to work alongside the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, the meme-based advisory group led by right-wing propaganda czar Elon Musk and failed presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
The subcommittee will be headed by the person least interested in actually governing in all of Congress: Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a source familiar told Fox News Digital.
The proposed House subcommittee is expected to investigate government spending and organization in federal agencies, posturing as if it will slash bureaucratic “red tape” while actually making it much harder for the government to get anything done at all.
Ramaswamy confirmed to Fox News Digital that he had met with House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer and Greene to discuss the new subcommittee.
“Looking forward to working together with Congress,” Ramaswamy wrote in a post on X Wednesday. “Proper oversight of agencies & public transparency are critical.”
Musk and Ramaswamy published an op-ed about their plans for the department on Wednesday, outlining their scheme to slash the federal budget and the essential services it provides—such as public broadcasting, Planned Parenthood, and Medicare and Medicaid—with the hopes of cutting government spending by $2 trillion by July 2026 to make life more expensive and miserable for every single U.S. citizen, while private companies and billionaires get rich selling those products that were once provided by the government.