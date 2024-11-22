Tom Cotton Has a Bonkers Plan to Hit Back at ICC’s Netanyahu Warrant
Tom Cotton really wants to go to war.
Senator Tom Cotton threatened to invade a U.S. ally on behalf of Israel’s genocidal regime.
The International Criminal Court issued fresh arrest warrants Thursday for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau and Israel’s former Foreign Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas’s military leader Mohammad Dief, alleging that they’d committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.
While only a handful of the 124 member countries have signaled their willingness to follow through on the warrants, the Netherlands, where the ICC is located, made itself particularly clear: “We are obliged to cooperate with the ICC … we abide 100 percent by the Rome Statute,” said Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp on Thursday.
Cotton, a staunch ally of Israel, made a thinly veiled threat to take military action against the Netherlands if they deign to comply with the warrants they are legally required to comply with as ICC member states.
“The ICC is a kangaroo court and Karim Khan is a deranged fanatic. Woe to him and anyone who tries to enforce these outlaw warrants. Let me give them all a friendly reminder: the American law on the ICC is known as The Hague Invasion Act for a reason. Think about it,” the Arkansas Republican wrote in a post on X.
The Hague Invasion Act empowers the United States to free its allies from the clutches of the ICC using “necessary and appropriate” means—but Cotton’s implication promises something much darker and full of “woe.”
It seems Cotton has maintained the same bloodthirsty attitude from more than a year ago, when he said that “Israel can bounce the rubble in Gaza. Anything that happens in Gaza is the responsibility of Hamas—Hamas killed women and children in Israel last weekend.”
It’s clear that Cotton cannot see that any other state actor has a responsibility for Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 44,000 people—including the U.S., which has readily funded Israel’s atrocities. The U.S. has consistently avoided any measures holding Israel accountable, backing off its hollow threats to withhold military support.