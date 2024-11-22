Idiot Trump Still Hasn’t Completed Key Step to Becoming President
And it’s preventing his own team from working.
It’s weeks out from Election Day, and President-elect Donald Trump still hasn’t signed the legal documents required to formally start the transition of power, according to the White House.
Trump’s failure to submit the documents has waylaid a number of essential processes for a peaceful and organized transition, including security clearances, essential briefings, and providing resources to Trump’s transition team before the inauguration, reported USA Today.
The MAGA leader is noticeably overdue on the necessary materials: typically, the documents are filed a month before a presidential election.
“Our teams continue to stay in touch,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing Thursday. “As of now, the Trump-Vance transition team has not yet entered into the agreements with the White House and the General Service Administration.”
President Joe Biden promised a “peaceful and orderly transition” mere days after the election.
His Chief of Staff Jeff Zients reached out to Trump’s transition team after the forty-sixth and forty-seventh president met in the Oval Office last week, and has “consistently reiterated” wanting to work with Trump’s team in order to ensure a proper transition, according to Jean-Pierre.
“We’re going to continue to engage with the Trump transition team to ensure that we do have that efficient, effective transition of power,” Jean-Pierre said.
Trump’s team has not provided an explanation for the unusual delay. Instead, Brian Hughes—a spokesperson for the Trump transition team—told USA Today that Trump’s attorneys “continue to constructively engage with the Biden-Harris Administration lawyers regarding all agreements contemplated by the Presidential Transition Act.”
“We will update you once a decision is made,” Hughes told the publication.