Vivek Ramaswamy Is Hopelessly Oblivious
The Trump ally, “DOGE” co-lead, and federal bureaucrat hates … federal bureaucrats.
An unelected federal bureaucrat spent his weekend complaining about how much he hates unelected federal bureaucrats.
Former presidential candidate and Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, co-lead Vivek Ramaswamy offered a pretty oblivious take on X on Sunday. Chiming in on a discussion between Elon Musk and Stephen Miller about the deep state, Ramaswamy responded, “The real ‘threat to our democracy’ is the unelected federal bureaucracy.”
This stunning lack of self-awareness—or unabashed hypocrisy—was quickly ridiculed.
“You have already launched and are reportedly staffing a department of the United States government that has never actually been created or authorized by any statute enacted by the democratically elected Congress of the United States,” former Bernie Sanders adviser David Sirota wrote.
“Vivek is literally an unelected federal bureaucrat,” said MSNBC contributor Brian Tyler Cohen.
“That’s you, IDIOT,” said talk show host Roland Martin.
Even still, Ramaswamy and Musk are set to be equipped with power to radically change the federal government apparatus, or “deep state” as they like to call it—especially after their recent victory in the Loper Bright v. Raimondo Supreme Court case.