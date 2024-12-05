Lindsey Graham Makes Disgusting Claim About Pete Hegseth Allegations
Republicans are displaying mind-boggling logic over Donald Trump’s defense pick.
Republicans are scrambling to protect Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, by trying to keep the sexual misconduct allegations against him under wraps.
On Fox News Wednesday night, Senator Lindsey Graham attempted to brush off the allegations as baseless because they come from “anonymous sources.”
“I’m not going to make any decision based on an anonymous source. If you are not willing to raise your hand under oath to make the accusation, it doesn’t count,” Graham told Sean Hannity. “None of it counts, no rumors, no innuendo.”
“But you were there for the Kavanaugh hearings!” Hannity interjected, referring to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, prompting Graham to reply with a chuckle, “And I’ve seen this movie before!”
Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper Wednesday, Senator Rick Scott echoed Graham’s complaints about anonymous sources, asking why Hegseth’s accuser wasn’t “willing to go on your show or some show and have you ask them all the questions.”
Tapper called out Scott’s bluff, noting that Hegseth had paid the woman and signed an NDA. He asked the Florida senator if Hegseth “should release her from the NDA so that I can ask her the questions that you want me to.”
Scott balked immediately, saying, “Absolutely not.” He claimed that many NDAs are signed “just to eliminate something,” and noted that Hegseth wasn’t charged with a crime.
Scott then doubled down further, citing Trump’s victory and saying, “We have to make a change at the Department of Defense.”
Tapper pressed Scott further, who retreated into insinuating that Hegseth’s military service was under attack.
“Why don’t people respect these people who defend our freedom?” Scott complained, citing his own father’s military service to a bemused Tapper, who raised his eyebrows and concluded the interview.
It’s pretty clear that Scott and Graham believe that Hegseth’s misconduct allegations are damaging and need to be hidden or discredited. Graham had the benefit of a friendly conservative on Fox News, but Scott was clearly caught by Tapper with his own words. With Trump’s team already suggesting alternative candidates for secretary of defense, Hegseth’s nomination might collapse. It already happened with Matt Gaetz.