Giuliani Is Getting Sued Again, Baby (And You’ll Never Guess by Who)
Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles just keep piling up.
Rudy Giuliani has been sued by his former lawyer for failing to pay nearly $1.6 million in legal fees.
Giuliani faces an increasing number of legal battles, mostly related to trying to keep Donald Trump in the White House, but a dwindling amount of financial resources. Things took a turn for the worse on Monday when Giuliani’s former lawyer Robert Costello sued for unpaid fees.
Costello worked as Giuliani’s lawyer from November 2019 until July of this year. He and his law firm said in the suit that Giuliani has paid just $214,000 of his enormous tab. The last payment was in September, shortly after Trump hosted a $100,000-per-plate fundraiser for Giuliani, the AP reported. Costello and his firm are seeking a full repayment from Giuliani, including for costs incurred trying to get him to settle his debt.
Giuliani denied that he owed his former lawyer that much money. “I can’t express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done,” he said in a statement Monday. “It’s a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees.”
The man once affectionately known as “America’s mayor” is scrambling to find cash for all his legal fees, and even listed his Manhattan apartment for sale in July. In August, after he was indicted in Georgia, Giuliani asked his social media followers to donate to his defense fund. He has also started representing himself in some cases to save on legal fees.
He also flew to Mar-a-Lago to beg Trump to pay him for working as Trump’s personal attorney. That didn’t work, but Trump did agree to host a fundraiser dinner for Giuliani. Entry cost $100,000 a plate, but Giuliani paid Costello just $10,000 in September. Giuliani’s son Andrew said Trump has agreed to host a second such event later this year.
But the bills keep piling up. In addition to defending himself against charges of felony racketeering in Georgia, Giuliani was ordered to pay more than $130,000 to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. The two women served as 2020 election workers in Georgia, and Giuliani falsely accused them for months of fraud.
Giuliani’s third ex-wife says he owes her more than $260,000 for her country club memberships, condominium fees, and health care as part of their divorce settlement. Giuliani narrowly avoided jail time over that lawsuit in December.
And one of Giuliani’s former associates sued him in May, accusing him of promising to pay her a $1 million annual salary but instead raping and sexually abusing her over the course of two years.