Giuliani Is Getting Sued Again, Baby (And You’ll Never Guess by Who)

Costello worked as Giuliani’s lawyer from November 2019 until July of this year. He and his law firm said in the suit that Giuliani has paid just $214,000 of his enormous tab. The last payment was in September, shortly after Trump hosted a $100,000-per-plate fundraiser for Giuliani, the AP reported. Costello and his firm are seeking a full repayment from Giuliani, including for costs incurred trying to get him to settle his debt.

Giuliani denied that he owed his former lawyer that much money. “I can’t express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done,” he said in a statement Monday. “It’s a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees.”

The man once affectionately known as “America’s mayor” is scrambling to find cash for all his legal fees, and even listed his Manhattan apartment for sale in July. In August, after he was indicted in Georgia, Giuliani asked his social media followers to donate to his defense fund. He has also started representing himself in some cases to save on legal fees.