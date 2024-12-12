Trump Makes Horrid Confession on Plans for Israel and Palestine
In a new interview with Time magazine, Trump seems to imply Israel can get away with just about anything.
Donald Trump won’t rule out supporting Israel’s annexation of the West Bank.
The president-elect sat with Time magazine for a lengthy interview after being named their 2024 “Person of the Year” on Thursday. He was asked directly by the Time staff, “Do you want to get a two-state deal done, outlined in your Peace to Prosperity deal that you put forward, or are you willing to let Israel annex the West Bank?”
“So what I want is a deal where there’s going to be peace and where the killing stops,” Trump replied vaguely.
The Time staff doubled down, reminding Trump that he had stopped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from annexing the West Bank in 2020. Again, he refused to answer directly:
“I’ll say it again, I want a long lasting peace. I’m not saying that’s a very likely scenario, but I want a long lasting peace, a peace where we don’t have an October 7 in another three years. And there are numerous ways you can do it. You can do it two state, but there are numerous ways it can be done. And I’d like to see, who can be happy? But I’d like to see everybody be happy. Everybody go about their lives, and people stop from dying. That includes on many different fronts. I mean, we have some tremendous world problems that we didn’t have when I was president. You know, when I left, we had, we had an Iran that was not very threatening. They had no money. They weren’t giving money to Hamas. They weren’t giving money to Hezbollah.”
Israeli politicians have considered annexing the West Bank for decades, and in the last year, the right-wing government has looked the other way as settler violence in the territory has ramped up. Annexation of the West Bank would essentially kill any possibility of a two-state solution, as the area is considered key to a potential Palestinian state. Complete annexation would be yet another massive human rights violation on Israel’s part that would result in even more suffering and displacement of the Palestinian people.
Trump’s election victory has already invigorated Israeli settlers eager to take over the West Bank. “There has never been an American president that has been more helpful in securing an understanding of the sovereignty of Israel. I fully expect that to continue,” Mike Huckabee, Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Israel, said in a November interview with Israel Army Radio. The rest of Trump’s potential Cabinet, including defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth, national security adviser pick Mike Waltz, and secretary of state pick Marco Rubio, are all pro-Israel hard-liners.
The West Bank has been under Israeli occupation since 1967. Despite a blatant violation of international law, the West Bank saw 33,000 new Israeli housing units in Trump’s first term, nearly three times as many as in Obama’s second term. His murky foreign policy plans and right-wing Cabinet likely mean that trend will continue.