MTG Wades Into MAGA Fight With Weird Screed Blaming Young People
Marjorie Taylor Greene has decided to weigh in with an absurd take on the MAGA feud over immigration.
On Friday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene jumped into MAGA’s infighting over immigration, specifically regarding the tech industry and H-1B visas.
The far-right Georgia congresswoman attempted to thread a needle between both sides of the argument, which has divided anti-immigration hard-liners and tech barons led by Elon Musk. In a long post on X Friday morning, Greene seemed to give deference to Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency partner Vivek Ramaswamy.
“When you spend years trying to constantly hire/train/maintain a good reliable workforce, which is a 24/7 never ending cycle, your real world experience will produce an opinion based on reality and all of your followers on X don’t translate to this,” Greene said.
Ramaswamy provoked much of the right on Thursday by attacking American culture for promoting “the jock over the valedictorian” as a major reason why foreign tech workers were needed in the United States. Greene seemed to agree with at least some of Ramaswamy’s words, blaming young people in particular.
“Too many of our young people, are killing their bodies and minds on alcohol and drugs, wasting years and money earning useless college degrees, chasing unrealistic dreams, spending all their time trying to be the next you tuber/content creator/social media influencer instead of pursuing a useful skill set/trade/education in order to become a part of our much needed American workforce,” Greene wrote in her post.
Greene did give a slight nod to immigration opponents, saying that the U.S.’s economic situation is “like having a crumbling foundation in our house and currently we are importing foreigners to hold up the foundation walls and plug the leaks.” But her words aren’t likely to satisfy people like Steve Bannon or Laura Loomer, whose opposition to H-1B visas, meant for specialized foreign workers, stems from racism.
Plus, Loomer and Greene have long been enemies, and a (surprisingly) somewhat nuanced take from the Georgia congresswoman is likely to draw the ire of Loomer’s fellow travelers among the conspiracy-addled extreme right. It seems that the only resolution to this right-wing infighting will be the opinion of Donald Trump himself, who has been uncharacteristically silent.