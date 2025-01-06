Marco Rubio’s New Spokesperson Really Doesn’t Like Him
Tammy Bruce, incoming State Department spokesperson, spent years making fun of her likely new boss before changing her tune.
Incoming State Department spokesperson and Fox News host Tammy Bruce has spent years insulting her new boss Marco Rubio.
Politico reported at least seven instances of Bruce making a mockery of Senator Rubio, whom Trump has nominated for Secretary of State.
In 2014 Bruce referred to Rubio as an “inexperienced Senator who’s never run a thing in his life.” The next year she lambasted him as an establishment insider. In 2016 she called him “the kid waving frantically in the back of room trying to prove relevance.” And that same year she admitted to muting him on X.
Bruce has since changed her tune, saying that she’s “thrilled” to be working alongside Rubio. But even if she’s being sincere, her past feelings are another example of the very real rift that exists between the more traditional conservative and MAGA wing of the GOP.