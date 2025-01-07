Trump’s Newest Deal is His Shadiest Yet
DAMAC has pledged to invest $20 billion. One of its board members was tied to lies about Hunter Biden.
Donald Trump juts announced a massive new deal with a man connected to a $600,000 payment to the FBI informant convicted of lying to the FBI about Hunter Biden’s business decisions.
On Tuesday the president-elect announced a $20 billion investment from Emirati company DAMAC to build new data centers throughout the U.S., according to CNBC.
The company was founded by Trump’s friend, billionaire Hussain Sajwani. He and DAMAC are pledging “at least” $20 billion towards the centers, according to Trump. “They may go double, or even somewhat more than double, that amount of money,” the President-elect said. The “first phase” will begin in Texas, Arizona, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, and Oklahoma. Trump has overstated similar investments in the past.
In 2020 FBI informant Alexander Smirnov received $600,000 from Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT). He began lying to the FBI about Hunter and Joe Biden that year, claiming they were engaged in bribery. DAMAC chair Farooq Arjomand is a large ETT shareholder, and has strong ties to Trump via Sajwani.
This is the second high-profile investment announcement Trump has made since his election victory, with Japanese billionaire investor Masayoshi Son, pledging $100 billion in American spending in December.