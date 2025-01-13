Trump’s Defense Secretary Pick Doesn’t See Problem With Confederacy
Pete Hegseth wants to name military bases after men who loved slavery so much they went to war with the United States.
Wannabe crusader, accused sexual predator, and rampant misogynist Pete Hegseth is also a Confederate apologist.
Trump’s pick for defense secretary called the removal of Confederate names on military bases a “sham,” “garbage,” and “crap” in media engagements from 2021 to 2024, according to CNN. He continued this rhetoric in his War on Warriors book tour last year.
“We should change it back, by the way,” he said of North Carolina’s Fort Liberty—which used to be Fort Bragg—on the Everyday Warrior podcast last summer. “We should change it back. We should change it back. We should change it back, because legacy matters. My uncle served at Bragg. I served at Bragg. It breaks a generational link.”
The fort’s namesake, Braxton Bragg, was an often-defeated Confederate civil war general who enslaved 105 Black Americans on his sugar plantation in Louisiana.
Hegseth could lobby to change Fort Liberty and other fort names back to their old Confederate ones if appointed defense secretary, although he’d need congressional support to do it.
This is one of many reasons that Hegseth thinks the military is too “woke.” In The War on Warriors, he complains that the military is anti-white and suffering from a “long-term infection of radical left wing social justice policies.”
Hegseth’s confirmation hearings begin on Tuesday.