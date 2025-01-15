Fox News’s Attempt to Prove Greenland Is MAGA Majorly Backfires
Donald Trump’s bid for Greenland just got more humiliating.
It doesn’t seem like Greenlanders are warming up to Donald Trump’s pitch to take over their territory.
Fox News’s London-based correspondent Alex Hogan traveled to Nuuk, Greenland’s frigid capital, where she reported Tuesday that there had been a “lot of mixed reaction” to Trump’s threat to acquire the island. But she quickly revealed that they spoke to only one native Greenlander who seemed interested in the idea.
“Most other Greenlanders we spoke with bashed Trump’s comments, calling them offensive,” Hogan explained.
She spoke to one resident, Jørgen Boassen, whom she described as an “avid Trump supporter.” The man, who was decked out in MAGA merch, had been “trying to convince others that a partnership between Greenland and the U.S. just makes sense,” Hogan explained.
Boassen told Hogan that the U.S. could potentially protect Greenland from aggression from China and Russia.
Meanwhile, three other Greenlanders said they weren’t the slightest bit interested in becoming U.S. citizens. One man said he would like to “stick with” the current Danish government. Another noted that he would “prefer to be with Denmark than with the U.S.”
“The United States used to be a place that was sort of admired here, and basically all the goodwill that they used to have is almost gone now,” said a third man.
This is consistent with other reports indicating that there isn’t much enthusiasm for a Trump takeover. Earlier this month, Trump sent his idiot son on a futile mission to the world’s largest island to drum up hype for his bad idea. However, the event they held with supposed MAGA fans was completely staged, according to local reports. Instead of finding actual supporters, staffers reportedly just rounded up a group of “homeless and socially disadvantaged” people who are often outside the supermarket directly across from the hotel where the event took place, put them in some merch, and filmed them.
In the last month, Trump has been outspoken about his pipe dream to acquire the Danish-controlled territory, for its value as a geopolitical asset and mineral and oil resources. After Danish officials made clear that Greenland wasn’t for sale, Trump refused to rule out the prospect of taking it by force.
Of his outlandish imperialist claims (he’s also made threats against Canada and the Panama Canal), this is decidedly the most unserious, but it does reveal a startling obsession with size and a penchant for picking on countries he knows won’t fight back.