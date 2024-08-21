Jim Jordan’s Former Students Torch Him at DNC Over Sex Abuse Scandal

Waving placards that spelled out “FIRE JIM JORDAN,” the trio was joined in solidarity by former University of Michigan student wrestler Tad Deluca, who blew the whistle on similar abuse at the hands of his athletic department doctor, Robert Anderson. Anderson’s rampant abuse was the subject of a $490 million settlement by the school to 1,050 victims in 2022, one of the largest such settlements over campus sexual misconduct in U.S. history.

Tamie Wilson, the Democratic candidate for representative of Ohio’s 4th district, and former wrestlers for Representative Jim Jordan at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Tamie Wilson for U.S. Congress/The New Republic

Together with Wilson, the sexual abuse victims have become advocates, fighting for stronger national protections for youth athletes around the country. They have spoken and gained the support of members in Congress, including Representative Jamie Raskin, and have plans to meet with more Democrats in the Senate in an effort to advance a bill that they believe would prevent future instances of child sexual assault.

“We’re all people with lives, and we’re just ordinary people trying to make a difference,” Ratliff told The New Republic Tuesday evening. “And [Wilson’s] the only one that’s basically taking the bull by the horns and getting us those meetings and not letting them forget what happened at Ohio State, because everybody wants to forget it, including Ohio State.”