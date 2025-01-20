The First Resistance Failed. The Next One Can’t.

By treating Trump as a singular political force, one who had cast a spell over tens of millions of Americans, the Democrats could position themselves as the wizards who would break that spell—without having to necessarily provide a political alternative to Trumpism. In retrospect, this was remarkably naïve. Egged along by those who Trump had exiled from the GOP—many of whom, like the members of the Lincoln Project, enriched themselves selling Democrats the fantasy that millions of disaffected Republicans would vote against Trump—there was a guiding belief that, if Trump were defeated, the Republican Party would somehow return to normal (never mind that its drift toward authoritarianism and obstruction began long before Trump descended the escalator in 2015). Above all else, it allowed Democrats to ignore that Trump was changing the reality of American politics.

As Trump returns to the White House, it’s clear that this approach has failed miserably. Trump won not only the Electoral College but the popular vote too—the first Republican to do so since a wartime President George W. Bush in 2004. He is stronger than he has been at any point in his political career. That may change as his administration is beset by factional infighting and voters are reminded of just how insane life under his leadership is. But for now, he has expanded his base while running the most extreme presidential campaign since the advent of the Civil War. Far from ending “American carnage,” Trump is now promising to visit it upon his many imagined enemies.

Democrats, meanwhile, still haven’t woken up to this political reality. That may change, but for now, the resistance to Trump’s second term isn’t anywhere near as strong as it was eight years ago: A “People’s March” held in D.C. on Saturday drew a tiny fraction of the Women’s March’s attendance in 2017. For what it’s worth, elected Democrats are hardly manning the barricades themselves. The early days of 2025 have been marked by the party—once united in an obstinate refusal to go along with Trump on just about anything—showcasing an eagerness to cooperate and compromise at every turn.