Trump Quietly Scraps Nondiscrimination Rule While No One Is Looking
Donald Trump has taken his war on DEI to an unbelievable level.
Trump is so intent on winning the DEI culture war that he’s now killing bedrock programs from the segregation era.
The president on Tuesday revoked Executive Order 11246, which was signed into law in 1965 by Lyndon B. Johnson and installed antidiscriminatory practices into U.S. federal government contracting.
EO11246 prohibited federal contractors “who do over $10,000 in government business” from “discriminating in employment decisions on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.”
Trump’s executive order, which was first reported on by Law Dork’s Chris Geidner, formally repealed those protections.
“The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs within the Department of Labor shall immediately cease: Promoting ‘diversity’; holding Federal contractors and subcontractors responsible for taking ‘affirmative action’; and allowing or encouraging Federal contractors and subcontractors to engage in workforce balancing based on race, color, sex, sexual preference, religion, or national origin,” Trump’s order read. Contractors have 90 days until they have to comply.
This is a massive, regressive attack on basic policy that helps protect people from real discrimination. And it won’t lower the price of eggs.