Trump Loses It for Some Reason After FBI Shutters DEI Office
Donald Trump has issued a new demand after reports that the FBI is closing its diversity, equity, and inclusion office.
It isn’t enough for the FBI’s DEI office to be shut down—Donald Trump wants it gutted, and with receipts.
“We demand that the FBI preserve and retain all records, documents, and information on the now closing DEI Office—Never should have been opened and, if it was, should have closed long ago,” the president-elect wrote on Truth Social. “Why is it that they’re closing one day before the Inauguration of a new Administration? The reason is, CORRUPTION!”
The FBI began phasing out the office, officially titled the “Office of Diversity and Inclusion” (ODI), in December, the agency first confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.
The FBI came under fire recently as many on the right openly blamed the deadly truck attack on New Year’s Day in New Orleans on the agency’s DEI policies.
“The priority of the last four years has been DEI, not IEDs,” New York Republican Representative Dan Meuser told Fox News at the time. “You talk to anyone who’s willing to speak within these agencies, that’s what their focus has been.… President Trump’s a serious guy, he’s bringing in serious people. It’s not about DEI; it’s about the safety and security of the American people.”
“An FBI Agent with a nose ring who can barely speak coherent English sentences told the media that a terrorist driving a truck with an ISIS flag killing 10 Americans is NOT a terrorist attack!?!” conservative YouTuber and serial plagiarist Benny Johnson wrote on X, referring to a video of FBI Special Agent Alethea Duncan, who is Black, speaking perfect English at a press conference. “Seriously. Listen to this. We need Kash Patel NOW!”
The ODI office isn’t closing because of corruption, like Trump is claiming in all caps on Truth Social. It’s likely closing for the same reason Walmart, Meta, McDonald’s, and others are reneging on DEI policy: Trump is back. Either they’re caving to Trump in advance, or They’re excited to go mask off again with their everyday bigotry. “I feel liberated,” one top banker told The Financial Times on Tuesday. “We can say ‘retard’ and ‘pussy’ without the fear of getting cancelled…. It’s a new dawn.”
It’s also why the historically lauded Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department is in jeopardy too.