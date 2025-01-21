Eric Adams Stoops to New Low With Tucker Carlson Interview
The New York City mayor will do whatever he can to get a pardon from Donald Trump.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams sat for an interview on The Tucker Carlson Show, completing his conservative evolution in desperate hopes for a pardon from President Trump.
“The Eric Adams interview. Out tonight” Carlson posted on X Tuesday, with a teaser of said interview attached.
“People often say ‘Well you know, you don’t sound like a Democrat.… You seem to have left the party,” Adams said in the clip, with dramatic music playing in the background. “No, the party left me, and it left working-class people.”
Adams went on to state that his indictment on five federal corruption charges was simply punishment for speaking out against the migrant crisis. He took a more Trump-adjacent tone on the matter, referring to migrants as “dangerous” people who “snuck in” to this country.
The clip continues as Adams and Carlson exchange some back and forth. Carlson posits that New York may have “committed an act of insurrection” by declaring itself a sanctuary city. Adams noted that immigrants shouldn’t be “rounded up in the middle of the night” but bristled at the notion of New York being a sanctuary city. “We’re not welcoming them; we’re very clear.”
“We were getting Venezuelan gang leaders that were coming to the city creating crimes,” Adams continued.
“And so you tell the president and his aides this, and what do they say?” asked Carlson.
“Be a good Democrat, Eric.”
This interview is Adams’s latest stop on his quest for a presidential pardon. The embattled mayor is doing everything he can to align himself with the MAGA right. He requested a meeting with Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, in December, met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, and was at Trump’s inauguration yucking it up with Jake and Logan Paul.