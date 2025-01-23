Trump Sets His Sights on His Next Revenge Target
Donald Trump is ready to start checking off people from his enemies list.
Donald Trump suggested that Joe Biden might regret not giving himself a presidential pardon.
During an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity Wednesday night, Trump was in the middle of complaining about Biden’s last-minute pardons for his family members and Trump critics when the president suggested that his predecessor could use the same protections.
“This guy went around giving everybody pardons. And you know, the funny thing—maybe the sad thing—is he didn’t give himself a pardon,” Trump said. “And if you look at it, it all had to do with him.”
Trump’s menacing comment indicates that he is keeping the door open for possible prosecution of Biden. It also seemed like the former president’s decision to leave himself vulnerable really bothered Trump.
“Joe Biden has very bad advisers. Somebody advised Joe Biden to give pardons to everybody but him,” Trump continued.
Trump was so worked up about it that when Hannity tried to change the subject to the economy, Trump argued with the interviewer to keep complaining about it. “I don’t care,” Trump snipped. “This is more important because right now the economy is gonna do great!”
Trump’s complaint about Biden pardoning “everybody” is also pretty hypocritical considering that one of Trump’s first actions in office was to enact sweeping pardons for some 1,500 rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, Kash Patel, has vowed to go after a list of the president’s “deep state” political enemies, including Biden. Meanwhile, the president’s pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi, has declined to say whether she was planning to prosecute people such as Jack Smith, Merrick Garland, or Liz Cheney, who tried to hold Trump accountable for his alleged crimes.