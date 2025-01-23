Trump Sets His Sights on His Next Revenge Target

“This guy went around giving everybody pardons. And you know, the funny thing—maybe the sad thing—is he didn’t give himself a pardon,” Trump said. “And if you look at it, it all had to do with him.”

Trump’s menacing comment indicates that he is keeping the door open for possible prosecution of Biden. It also seemed like the former president’s decision to leave himself vulnerable really bothered Trump.

“Joe Biden has very bad advisers. Somebody advised Joe Biden to give pardons to everybody but him,” Trump continued.