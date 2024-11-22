Trump Cabinet Nominee Proposed Terrifying Role for Military

“America will decline and die. A national divorce will ensue. Outnumbered freedom lovers will fight back,” Hegseth writes. “The military and police, both bastions of freedom-loving patriots, will be forced to make a choice. It will not be good. Yes, there will be some form of civil war.”

In another section, Hegseth writes that “our present moment is much like the 11th Century. We don’t want to fight, but, like our fellow Christians one thousand years ago, we must. Arm yourself—metaphorically, intellectually, physically. Our fight is not with guns. Yet.”



This is deeply troubling rhetoric from the man who might be in charge of the Pentagon in a few months. Hegseth also continuously cites internal cultural threats that need to be eliminated, like socialism, secularism, environmentalism, Islamism, and genderism, and identifies the need to “defeat America’s internal enemies,” aligning seamlessly with Trump’s “enemy within” talking points. Hegseth’s nomination is currently in jeopardy over accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman in California in 2017.