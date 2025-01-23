Trump’s Weird Rant About Coal at Davos Is Proof He’s Losing It

“We need double the energy we currently have in the United States—can you imagine?—for AI to really be as big as we want to have it,” Trump said. “So I’m going to give emergency declarations so they can start building them almost immediately.

“I think it was largely my idea because nobody thought this was possible,” Trump continued. “It wasn’t that they’re not smart because they’re the smartest. But I told them that what I want you to do is build your electric generating plant right next to your plant and connect it. And they said, ‘Wow, you’re kidding,’ and I said, ‘No, no, I’m not kidding.’”

Trump then went on to criticize the nation’s electric grid, calling it old while noting that he would allow the tech companies to rely on any fuel that they want to run the plants. And if the energy plants fail, Trump claimed the country could return to “good clean coal.”