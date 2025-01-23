Trump’s Weird Rant About Coal at Davos Is Proof He’s Losing It
Donald Trump was talking about his AI initiatives.
Donald Trump is promising the dawn of a new digital age for his second term, even if it means polluting the nation’s air and taxing its infrastructure.
During a speech at the World Economic Forum on Thursday, the forty-seventh president ranted and rambled through dozens of talking points related to a flurry of executive orders he signed earlier in the week. But he also elucidated some of the details related to his plan to expand the nation’s burgeoning artificial intelligence sector, including a pledge to use an emergency declaration to rapidly produce “electric generating plants” in support of the tech industry.
“We need double the energy we currently have in the United States—can you imagine?—for AI to really be as big as we want to have it,” Trump said. “So I’m going to give emergency declarations so they can start building them almost immediately.
“I think it was largely my idea because nobody thought this was possible,” Trump continued. “It wasn’t that they’re not smart because they’re the smartest. But I told them that what I want you to do is build your electric generating plant right next to your plant and connect it. And they said, ‘Wow, you’re kidding,’ and I said, ‘No, no, I’m not kidding.’”
Trump then went on to criticize the nation’s electric grid, calling it old while noting that he would allow the tech companies to rely on any fuel that they want to run the plants. And if the energy plants fail, Trump claimed the country could return to “good clean coal.”
“Coal is very strong as a backup,” Trump told the conference. “Nothing can destroy coal, not the weather, not a bomb, nothing. It might make it a little smaller, might make it a little different shape, but coal is very strong as a backup. It’s a great backup to have that facility … and we have more coal than anybody. We also have more oil and gas than everybody.”
On Tuesday, Trump announced Stargate—a public-private joint AI venture between the federal government, OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, which the fory-seventh president claimed could invest as much as $500 billion in the bubbling tech sector over the next four years.
OpenAI and SoftBank are set to lead the project, with SoftBank taking on Stargate’s financial responsibility, according to Fortune. OpenAI’s chief Sam Altman called the venture the “most important project of this era.”
Stargate involves an initial private investment of $100 billion into America’s AI infrastructure, a move that would begin a digital “re-industrialization of the United States,” ushering in “hundreds of thousands of American jobs,” OpenAI said in a statement Tuesday.
However, just hours after the deal was announced, Trump’s closest tech adviser—world’s-richest-man Elon Musk—told users on his social media platform that the effort was a dud.
“They don’t actually have the money,” Musk wrote on X, in response to a post from OpenAI announcing the digital infrastructure deal. “SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority.”