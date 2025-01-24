Trump Issues Outrageous New Aid Requirement as California Fires Spread

“I want to see two things in Los Angeles. Voter ID, so that the people have a chance to vote, and I want to see the water be released and come down into Los Angeles and throughout the state,” Trump responded, ignoring the actual question while adding even more conditions to federal aid. “Those are the two things. After that, I will be the greatest president that California has ever seen.”

Trump went on to ramble about the abject beauty of the California terrain before returning to his thesis.

“I want voter ID for the people of California, they all want it, right now…. People want to have voter identification, you want to have proof of citizenship, ideally you have one day voting… but I just want voter ID as a start, and I want the water to be released, and they’re gonna get a lot of help from the U.S.”