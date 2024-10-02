MAGA Is Having a Meltdown Over J.D. Vance Being Fact-Checked In Debate
Republicans are not happy that CBS dared fact-check J.D. Vance when he was lying on the debate stage.
Donald Trump and his MAGA fans have aligned on one sad talking point about Tuesday’s vice presidential debate: CBS did a bad job and broke its own fact-checking rules.
“Margaret Brennan just ‘fact checked’ JD, incorrectly, on ‘Climate Change.’ When is she going to fact check Tampon Tim on all of his false statements?” wrote Trump on Truth Social as the debate between J.D. Vance and Tim Walz aired live.
He got especially heated after fellow moderator Norah O’Donnell asked about his efforts to steal the 2020 election. “CBS is LYING AGAIN about the 2020 Election,” complained Trump calling the question a “statement.”
“CBS IS FAKE NEWS!” he declared.
To be clear, though CBS said the onus was on the candidates to correct each other, the moderators made no promise to stay out of the fray completely. But that didn’t stop Republicans. Perhaps the biggest outrage came when Vance freaked out after being fact-checked live on his immigration claims, as the moderators cut his microphone and reminded him that Haitian immigrants in Ohio have legal status. Many of Trump’s biggest fans, including Elon Musk, quickly complained that CBS wasn’t playing fair.
Fox News’s Sean Hannity took to the spin room to slam the vice presidential debate moderators as “blatantly biased.”
“CBS, they should frankly be ashamed, they didn’t keep to the rules,” said Hannity Tuesday night. “So-called moderators immediately broke their promise not to serve as fact-checkers in order to help Tim Walz.”
“CBS was terrible,” said Fox News’s Jesse Watters.
Megyn Kelly put it simply: “F you CBS - how DARE YOU.”
On Wednesday, Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax she wasn’t happy with the network. “When they fact-checked Senator Vance and shut off his mic, I thought that was pretty alarming,” Leavitt whined. “The rules they agreed to were not to fact-check the candidates on the stage but they just could not help themselves.”
“They were getting triggered by Senator Vance speaking the truth so powerfully and so eloquently.”