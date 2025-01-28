The Trump Move That Went Too Far for Even This Senior Republican
Even Senator Chuck Grassley is pushing back against Donald Trump.
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and his Democratic colleague Dick Durbin are demanding that Donald Trump “immediately” follow the law regarding the impromptu firings of more than a dozen inspectors general across 18 offices.
“While IGs aren’t immune from committing acts requiring their removal, and they can be removed by the president, the law must be followed,” the chairman and ranking member of the Judiciary Committee wrote in a joint memo.
Grassley and Durbin highlighted that in ousting the prosecutors, Trump had not complied with a legally mandated 30-day notice to Congress, and had not shared the case-specific reasons for their removal.
“IGs are critical to rooting out waste, fraud, abuse, and misconduct within the Executive Branch bureaucracy, which you have publicly made clear you are also intent on doing,” they continued. “Accordingly, we request that you provide Congress with a written communication that contains the ‘substantive rationale, including detailed and case-specific reasons’ for each of the IG’s removed.”
Grassley and Durbin also requested that the administration issue a list to the committee regarding proposed temporary replacements, and that the White House “work quickly” to nominate “non-partisan individuals” to formally replace the lost officials.
The mass firing targeted career prosecutors who had worked directly with former special counsel Jack Smith as he developed two cases against Trump: one focused on the forty-fifth president’s alleged retention of classified documents after he left the White House, and another on Trump’s involvement in the January 6 riots. Smith’s team had at least 40 attorneys investigating Trump after the end of his first term.
The matter boiled down to “trust” for the incoming administration, according to a spokesperson, who claimed on Monday that the prosecutors had weaponized the government against the MAGA leader and could not be relied upon to advance Trump’s agenda.
Rank-and-file prosecutors are rarely terminated by incoming administrations for their involvement in sensitive investigations, according to the Associated Press.
The firing of Smith’s team follows a major reshuffling of key officials at the Justice Department, which last week conducted a leadership shakeup by reassigning as many as 20 senior officials to different departments.