Trump Deals Massive Blow to NLRB Amid Confusion Over Funding Freeze
Donald Trump is testing the limits of his power yet again—this time with the firing of multiple people on the National Labor Relations Board.
Trump fired two prominent officials of the National Labor Relations Board while everyone was rightly worried about the federal funding freeze.
The president fired the board’s general counsel, Jennifer Abruzzo, who was a Biden appointee, as well as Democratic member and former Chair Gwynne Wilcox Monday evening. Their departures leave the board two members short of what it requires to actually function as the country’s top labor watchdog.
The NLRB protects nonfederal employees from unfair labor practices and preserves their right to unionize—and during the Biden administration went further than ever before in doing so. Trump’s firings come as the NLRB is already facing lawsuits from SpaceX and Amazon for apparently doing too much to protect workers.
The NLRB allows the president to remove board members only in exceptional circumstances, like negligence of duty or malfeasance.
“These moves will make it easier for bosses to violate the law and trample on workers’ legal rights on the job and fundamental freedom to organize,” AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler wrote.
Wilcox, the first Black woman to serve on the labor board, believes her firing was illegal.
“I will be pursuing all legal avenues to challenge my removal, which violates long-standing Supreme Court precedent,” she said.