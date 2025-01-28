Trump Says It All With Invite to First Foreign Leader to White House

Less than two weeks ago, a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza went into effect. Netanyahu deliberately delayed the ceasefire to be implemented the day before Trump’s inauguration, agreeing to terms with Hamas that were nearly identical to previous ceasefire proposals months before.

Now Trump and Netanyahu will gloat before media cameras and will probably discuss how Trump plans to thank the Israeli leader—perhaps more military aid, a green light for annexing the occupied West Bank, or a revival of the idea to ethnically cleanse Gaza. Trump already lifted the Biden administration’s superficial ban on exporting 2,000-pound bombs to the country last week.

Netanyahu is facing allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust back in Israel, along with an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. The U.S. under the Biden administration rejected the warrants against Netanyahu and his former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio has similarly defended Israel’s actions during its brutal war against Gaza and condemned the ICC.