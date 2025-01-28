Skip Navigation
Hafiz Rashid
/

Trump Says It All With Invite to First Foreign Leader to White House

Fascists of a feather flock together.

Donald Trump rests his hands on his desk in the Oval Office
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The first foreign leader to visit President Donald Trump at the White House in his second term will be wanted for war crimes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that Trump will host him at the White House on February 4. Trump had earlier hinted at the announcement on Monday by saying he’ll be “speaking with Bibi Netanyahu in the not too distant future.”

Less than two weeks ago, a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza went into effect. Netanyahu deliberately delayed the ceasefire to be implemented the day before Trump’s inauguration, agreeing to terms with Hamas that were nearly identical to previous ceasefire proposals months before.

Now Trump and Netanyahu will gloat before media cameras and will probably discuss how Trump plans to thank the Israeli leader—perhaps more military aid, a green light for annexing the occupied West Bank, or a revival of the idea to ethnically cleanse Gaza. Trump already lifted the Biden administration’s superficial ban on exporting 2,000-pound bombs to the country last week.

Netanyahu is facing allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust back in Israel, along with an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. The U.S. under the Biden administration rejected the warrants against Netanyahu and his former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio has similarly defended Israel’s actions during its brutal war against Gaza and condemned the ICC.

Senate Republicans attempted to give Netanyahu a gift on Tuesday by trying to advance a bill sanctioning the ICC, but Senate Democrats (minus John Fetterman) blocked the bill. Regardless, Netanyahu will be able to travel to the White House next week and meet with his corrupt American counterpart worry-free.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Deals Massive Blow to NLRB Amid Confusion Over Funding Freeze

Donald Trump is testing the limits of his power yet again—this time with the firing of multiple people on the National Labor Relations Board.

National Labor Relations Board logo on the wall
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Trump fired two prominent officials of the National Labor Relations Board while everyone was rightly worried about the federal funding freeze.

The president fired the board’s general counsel, Jennifer Abruzzo, who was a Biden appointee, as well as Democratic member and former Chair Gwynne Wilcox Monday evening. Their departures leave the board two members short of what it requires to actually function as the country’s top labor watchdog.

The NLRB protects nonfederal employees from unfair labor practices and preserves their right to unionize—and during the Biden administration went further than ever before in doing so. Trump’s firings come as the NLRB is already facing lawsuits from SpaceX and Amazon for apparently doing too much to protect workers.

The NLRB allows the president to remove board members only in exceptional circumstances, like negligence of duty or malfeasance.

“These moves will make it easier for bosses to violate the law and trample on workers’ legal rights on the job and fundamental freedom to organize,” AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler wrote.

Wilcox, the first Black woman to serve on the labor board, believes her firing was illegal.

“I will be pursuing all legal avenues to challenge my removal, which violates long-standing Supreme Court precedent,” she said.

Edith Olmsted
/

AOC Rips Trump as White House Scrambles to Fix Medicaid Freeze

Donald Trump shut down Medicaid access in every single state.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks to the side while standing in front of the U.S. Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Donald Trump’s federal funding freeze—which appears to have kneecapped Medicaid access nationwide—a constitutional crisis. So is anyone going to do anything about it?

A memo from the Office of Management and Budget announced that starting Tuesday at 5 p.m., there would be a freeze on all federal grants and loans, affecting nearly 2,600 agencies and programs, including nonprofit organizations that provide school meals for low-income students, safety from domestic violence, and reintegration for homeless veterans, among other services.

To resecure funding, these organizations would have to report to OMB whether they promote ideas such as environmental justice, “gender ideology,” and diversity, equity, and inclusion. They would also have to say whether they provide services to undocumented immigrants.

A second memo published by OMB Tuesday claimed that certain programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, food stamps, and Pell Grants, would be unaffected—but multiple states reported having issues accessing these programs.

Florida Representative Maxwell Frost said that his state Medicaid portal had been shut down. Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed during her first press conference that there had been a “portal outage,” but she did not confirm whether it was connected to the OMB’s memo.

At the same time, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy said that Head Start’s reimbursement system was no longer working. “Don’t believe these people,” Murphy warned in a post on X, referring to the second OMB memo.

The decision to issue a blanket funding freeze has created widespread chaos and confusion Tuesday as essential government services were left in limbo.

Ocasio-Cortez slammed the administrative clusterfuck as nothing short of a constitutional crisis.

“Trump is holding all the nation’s hospitals and vital services hostage to seize power from Congress and hand it over to billionaires,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X Tuesday. “We must state the truth: this is a constitutional crisis. It’s a massive, illegal power grab that the House and Senate have a sworn duty to stop.”

So what are House Democrats doing to stop the hostile takeover? They’re meeting virtually on Wednesday, according to Punchbowl News.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump’s Border Czar Whines That Many Immigrants Are Smarter Than ICE

Tom Homan is upset that ICE’s raids in Chicago aren’t as bad as they could be because many people know their rights.

Trump border czar Tom Homan looks super red in the face, and like he may be about to cry
Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images
Trump border czar Tom Homan

The city of Chicago may be too smart for Tom Homan.

Donald Trump’s border czar appeared on CNN Tuesday complaining that Chicagoans were too knowledgeable of their basic rights.

“Sanctuary citizens are making it very difficult to arrest the criminals. For instance, Chicago, very well-educated. They’ve been educated how to defy ICE, how to hide from ICE. I’ve seen many pamphlets from many NGOs: ‘Here’s how you escape ICE from arresting you’; ‘Here’s what you need to do.’ They call it ‘Know Your Rights.’ I call it ‘How to escape arrest.’”

Homan is referring to the city’s Know Your Rights campaign, launched by Mayor Brandon Johnson. The program seeks to “ensure residents of Chicago know their rights in the event of being stopped and detained by federal immigration agents.” The information is posted on video screens throughout the city’s public transit system.

The immigration czar is spearheading efforts to carry out Trump’s mass deportation plans, which have hit major cities like Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and New York.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

The Trump Move That Went Too Far for Even This Senior Republican

Even Senator Chuck Grassley is pushing back against Donald Trump.

Senator Chuck Grassley gestures while speaking during a Senate Budget Committee hearing
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and his Democratic colleague Dick Durbin are demanding that Donald Trump “immediately” follow the law regarding the impromptu firings of more than a dozen inspectors general across 18 offices.

“While IGs aren’t immune from committing acts requiring their removal, and they can be removed by the president, the law must be followed,” the chairman and ranking member of the Judiciary Committee wrote in a joint memo.

Grassley and Durbin highlighted that in ousting the prosecutors, Trump had not complied with a legally mandated 30-day notice to Congress, and had not shared the case-specific reasons for their removal.

“IGs are critical to rooting out waste, fraud, abuse, and misconduct within the Executive Branch bureaucracy, which you have publicly made clear you are also intent on doing,” they continued. “Accordingly, we request that you provide Congress with a written communication that contains the ‘substantive rationale, including detailed and case-specific reasons’ for each of the IG’s removed.”

Grassley and Durbin also requested that the administration issue a list to the committee regarding proposed temporary replacements, and that the White House “work quickly” to nominate “non-partisan individuals” to formally replace the lost officials.

The mass firing targeted career prosecutors who had worked directly with former special counsel Jack Smith as he developed two cases against Trump: one focused on the forty-fifth president’s alleged retention of classified documents after he left the White House, and another on Trump’s involvement in the January 6 riots. Smith’s team had at least 40 attorneys investigating Trump after the end of his first term.

The matter boiled down to “trust” for the incoming administration, according to a spokesperson, who claimed on Monday that the prosecutors had weaponized the government against the MAGA leader and could not be relied upon to advance Trump’s agenda.

Rank-and-file prosecutors are rarely terminated by incoming administrations for their involvement in sensitive investigations, according to the Associated Press.

The firing of Smith’s team follows a major reshuffling of key officials at the Justice Department, which last week conducted a leadership shakeup by reassigning as many as 20 senior officials to different departments.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Remember When Trump Vowed Not to Touch Medicaid? It’s Already Begun.

Trump’s funding freeze has already wrecked Medicaid portals in every single state.

Donald Trump smiles and points his finger (presumably to someone in the crowd, not pictured)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s halting of federal funding to state and local governments has resulted in Medicaid web portals being down in all 50 states. 

Senator Ron Wyden posted on BlueSky Tuesday that his staff confirms disruptions in the health care program across the country, potentially hurting millions of low-income Americans including children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and people with disabilities.  

Officials in other states like Florida and Illinois, where about four million residents rely on Medicaid in each state, confirmed issues with their Medicaid portals. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said state agencies also began experiencing issues accessing federal funding and disbursement systems. 

The disruption was caused by the Monday release of a memo from Trump’s Office of Management and Budget announcing a pause in federal funding to take effect at 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The memo sparked mass confusion in state and local governments, as well as nonprofit organizations across the country, well before then. 

The memo called for a “pause” on “all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all federal financial assistance,” and any other programs that included “D.E.I., woke gender ideology and the Green New Deal,” but ultimately went much further than that. As a result, six state attorneys general announced plans on Tuesday to file lawsuits seeking to halt the funding freeze, joining a coalition of small businesses and nonprofits that have already sued the administration themselves. 

The Trump administration has tried to clarify in a new memo that the funding freeze is not “across-the-board,” but that may not mitigate the flurry of lawsuits, as the funding in question was already appropriated by Congress. It seems that the new president has just set off a big legal battle. 

Edith Olmsted
/

Republican Calls Kids Freeloaders for Wanting Free School Lunch

Representative Rich McCormick has a bonkers defense for letting kids go hungry.

Representative Rich McCormick smiles while walking in the U.S. Capitol
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Representative Rich McCormick argued Tuesday against free school lunches because they give kids “incentives to stay at home and not work.”

During an interview on CNN, the Georgia Republican was asked whether he would support slashing programs that provide “school lunch for vulnerable kids,” such as Head Start, a federally funded program that provides free meals for hundreds of thousands of low-income children across the country. Head Start will likely be one of the many programs affected by Donald Trump’s decision to freeze all federal grants

In response, McCormick argued that offering students a free school lunch was rewarding teenagers for being lazy, and undermining their desperation to earn money.

“I don’t know about you, but I worked since I was, since before I was even 13 years old, I was picking berries in a field before they had child labor laws that precluded that,” McCormick said. “I was a paper boy! And when I was in high school, I worked my entire way through. 

“You’re telling me that kids who stay at home instead of going to work at Burger King, at McDonald’s during the summer should stay at home and get their free lunch instead of going to work? I think we need to have a top-down review. Think about where kids need to actually be.”

Where exactly does McCormick think kids need to be? Obviously not at school or at home with their families, but out earning their keep. Meanwhile, there are plenty of benefits to providing subsidized school lunches, which have been linked to improved academic performance, physical health, and lowered rates of out-of-school suspensions. 

CNN’s Pamela Brown hit back at McCormick’s inhumane tirade. 

“I think you’re painting a lot of these kids with a broad brush. I would say that’s not necessarily a fair assessment of all of the kids,” Brown said. “So you would say all the kids in your district who use the free lunch, for example, or breakfast, they’re all just staying home and not working?”

“Of course not,” McCormick said, smiling broadly. 

“Because that seems like what you were trying to insinuate—” Brown continued.

“No, this gives us a chance, though, to see where is the money really being spent,” McCormick said. “Who can actually go, and actually produce their own income? Who can actually go out there and do something, make something, and have value, and work skills for the future?

“I mean, how many people got their start in fast-food restaurants when they were kids? Versus just giving a blanket rule that gives all kids’ lunches in high school who are capable of going out and actually getting a job and doing something that makes them have value. Thinking about their future, instead of thinking about how they’re gonna expunge out the government when they don’t need to—”

As McCormick spoke, his worldview came into sharp relief: a world in which education is fundamentally unimportant, schools teach dangerous ideas, and only through work can someone create value and acquire skills. 

In reality, providing free school lunches is meant to allow students to focus on their schoolwork without creating an undue burden on families that are financially struggling. In Georgia, McCormick’s state, 64 percent of students were eligible for reduced-fee and free school lunches in the fiscal year 2024, according to the House Budget and Research Office.  

McCormick explained that it wasn’t just school lunches for children that he took issue with, but all government programs that alleviate financial despair. 

“We don’t give people value, we don’t give them the ability to dig themselves out when we penalize them for actually working, and actually keep them on welfare. That’s what’s been the inner-city problem for a very long time. We need to have a top-down review so we can get people out of poverty,” he said.

McCormick said that the U.S. had gone astray by creating programs that provide “incentives to stay at home and not work.”

Earlier this month, Republicans floated raising the threshold for approving school lunch subsidies as a possible way to slash federal spending. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Hit With a New Lawsuit Over Gutting Crucial Programs

Donald Trump’s freeze on federal loans and grants is not going down well.

Donald Trump holds up an executive order he just signed in the Oval Office
Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A torrent of lawsuits are challenging the Trump administration on the forty-seventh president’s forthcoming spending freeze on federal grants and loans.

Democratic attorneys general from New York, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Arizona, and Massachusetts announced their intentions to block the funding freeze before it’s scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

At a joint press conference held by the coalition of attorneys general, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha criticized the order as “barely understandable” and argued that the White House’s decision to enforce the unconstitutional order would break a 248-year-old compact with the nation’s states, which expect the funds that citizens dutifully pay in taxes to find their way back to them.

“Every American, every Rhode Islander, is impacted by this. If you drive on a road, you’re impacted. If you need health care, you’re impacted. If you are a man or a woman in blue, or a person protected by them, you are impacted by this blatantly unconstitutional action,” Neronha said.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin expressed optimism that the large coalition would be able to successfully block the unlawful directive.

Another coalition of nonprofits and small businesses also filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the decision, claiming that the Trump administration’s decision to excise money from national programs will “have a devastating impact on hundreds of thousands of grant recipients.”

The group, which consists of the National Council of Nonprofits, the American Public Health Association, Main Street Alliance, and SAGE, has asked a court to place a stay on the impending freeze on the basis that Trump’s Office of Management and Budget does not have the authority to unilaterally shutter funding to hundreds of agencies, which have already had their spending approved by Congress.

“The actions taken yesterday are a callous disregard for the rule of law and a drastic abuse of power that will harm millions of Americans across the country,” Skye Perryman, the head of the group’s legal representation, Democracy Forward, told Reuters.

The spending suspension, directed by OMB, is expected to impact 2,600 accounts across the government and pause the distributions of tens of billions of dollars to programs across the nation, until Trump decides the agencies distributing the money fall in line with his agenda. Some of the programs dependent on the congressionally appropriated funds could include infrastructure initiatives, housing assistance, disaster relief, educational programs, grants for suicide prevention efforts including the suicide lifeline, money for rural hospitals, opioid prevention funding, and HIV/AIDS treatment.

The freeze will also implicate FEMA funding, and, by extension, funds to extinguish and control the raging wildfires around Los Angeles, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“I think the ambiguity is by design,” Bonta said during the joint attorneys general press conference. “That confusing, that chilling effect, has swept in nearly all the programs that the federal government funds.”

Agencies will need to prove that their programs do not promote or support “environmental justice,” abortion, DEI initiatives, or “woke gender ideology,” or provide services to “illegal aliens,” in order to resume the cash flow, according to the OMB memo.

The halted funds also extended to programs that senior administration officials insisted wouldn’t be hurt: By Tuesday at noon, multiple states reported that they had been locked out of their Medicaid portals amid the nationwide holdup, threatening health care access for some 72 million low-income Americans who rely on the joint federal and state health care program for comprehensive health care insurance.

The OMB directive was issued by Acting Director Matthew Vaeth. Former OMB associate director Topher Spiro, who claimed he knows Vaeth, wrote on X that the OMB memo in reality read more like a “hostage note written directly by [Trump’s OMB nominee, Russell] Vought, who is not confirmed.”

“In sum, Russ Vought is illegally carrying out his ideological agenda with greatest harm to the most vulnerable—including many in the working class and rural communities who voted for Trump,” wrote Spiro in a separate post. “A massive fraud.”

In a statement, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said that the freeze would have devastating implications for the “most vulnerable people in our country,” and described the Trump administration’s forceful disregard of Congress’s powers as a “dangerous move towards authoritarianism.”

This story has been updated.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Tuberculosis Is Back—Just in Time for Trump to Make Things Even Worse

State officials say the U.S. is suffering its largest documented TB outbreak in history. Meanwhile, Trump is busy gutting health programs.

Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

The state of Kansas is experiencing a massive tuberculosis outbreak, just as the Trump administration has ordered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health to cease communications with the public.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the state is experiencing the worst TB outbreak in U.S. history, with 66 active cases and 79 latent infections in the Kansas City metro area since 2024. The outbreak has put a strain on the local public health department, which was already hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The United States began documenting tuberculosis in the 1950s, and Kansas state officials say this is the worst outbreak since then.

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium that usually affects the lungs, and people with active infections feel the symptoms and are contagious, while people with a latent infection don’t feel sick and can’t spread it. Symptoms include chest pain, coughing up blood, weight loss, and chills, and if untreated, the disease can be fatal. The Kansas Department of Health said that there were 51 active cases in 2023, but that increased to 109 in 2024.

The state says it is following guidance from the CDC and working with local agencies, but with the myriad of executive orders relating to public health from the White House, attempts to respond to the outbreak could be limited, and the Department of Health and Human Services has halted new communications to the public right now.

Trump’s choice to run HHS, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has expressed skepticism of public health efforts, which doesn’t bode well for the future of this or any other potential outbreaks if he is confirmed. On Monday, the U.S. reported its first outbreak of H5N9 bird flu in poultry, creating a danger of the deadly disease spreading to humans.

With the CDC currently hampered, and further damage to U.S. health agencies looming on the horizon, this tuberculosis outbreak could spread further, and other diseases might follow. Trump does not have a good record of responding to epidemics, and right now, Republicans in Congress aren’t likely to overrule him either.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

The Key Programs Trump’s Budget Freeze Just Wrecked

Donald Trump ordered a widespread pause on federal grans and loans.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a podium
Ian Maule/Getty Images

The Trump administration’s budget freeze on federal grants and loans will affect more than 2,600 accounts across the government. Beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, tens of billions of dollars directed to the likes of the Pentagon, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, FEMA, and thousands of other agencies will be put on pause until the government falls in line with Trump’s agenda.

In a memo issued Monday, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget Matthew Vaeth said that the funds—which Congress appropriates—would be frozen until the White House could ensure that each agency was aligned with Trump’s recent executive orders and had ended operations related to foreign aid, DEI initiatives, “woke gender ideology,” and the Green New Deal.

“This temporary pause will provide the Administration time to review agency programs and determine the best uses of the funding for those programs consistent with the law and the President’s priorities,” Vaeth wrote.

Agencies will be required to answer specific questions and submit their responses to OMB in order to regain their funding. Some of those questions include prompts about whether the programs promote or support “environmental justice,” abortion, or “gender ideology,” or provide services to “illegal aliens,” according to a spreadsheet obtained by RollCall.

Essential services across the nation will, more or less, be paralyzed by the probe. Among the several thousand funding programs that Trump’s White House is investigating are funding through the Department of Health and Human Services for rural and teaching hospitals; grants for veteran suicide prevention efforts; NASA’s space operations; Justice Department funding for victims of mass violence and terrorist attacks; and Pentagon research into chemical, biological, and radiological warfare. Subsidies for housing assistance, disaster relief, and educational programs are also threatened.

But the spontaneous mass spending pause has also left organizations and programs dependent on federal funding confused about whether they’re implicated.

By Tuesday at noon, multiple states reported that they had been locked out of their Medicaid portals amid the nationwide holdup, according to Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz. And money intended to feed the elderly and infirm also appears jeopardized, leaving groups such as Meals on Wheels unsure about when they’ll be able to deliver food again.

“The uncertainty right now is creating chaos for local Meals on Wheels providers not knowing whether they should be serving meals today,” a Meals on Wheels America spokesperson told HuffPost’s Arthur Delaney. “Which unfortunately means seniors will panic not knowing where their next meals will come from.”

And the chaos seemingly extends to people within Trump’s immediate orbit. In response to concerns about Meals on Wheels, senior administration officials told Delaney that “no benefits to individuals are affected by this—funding specifically that violates the president’s EOs.” The meal program isn’t a direct benefit, though, but rather a string of grants disseminated through states and local nonprofits.

“They don’t think they’re OK,” Delaney reported.

Trump’s spokespeople have insisted that direct services to people would not be affected, but Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy implored his state’s residents to not believe any such statements. He wrote on X that “the Head Start reimbursement system IS shut down” across the Constitution State.

“Preschools cannot pay staff and will need to start laying off staff very soon and sending little kids home,” Murphy said in response to an updated OMB memo specifying that Pell Grants, Head Start, SNAP, and similar programs weren’t nixed by the directive.

Legal experts and lawmakers alike clamored that the agency’s move to freeze spending from hundreds of agencies overnight—and Trump’s ongoing attempt to forcibly reshape the government—wasn’t just a dangerous and unprecedented attack on the rights of millions of Americans, but one that is blatantly illegal.

“On day one, Trump made crystal clear he has every intention of ignoring federal law—and our Constitution—to block investments that Congress has delivered for communities across the country,” Senator Patty Murray, vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement last week following Trump’s executive order foreshadowing the funding freeze. “What’s happening here should be alarming to anyone who cares about the separation of powers clearly laid out in our Constitution. Congress—not the president—has the power of the purse.”

In a statement late Monday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer similarly pressed that the executive branch does not have the authority to withhold funding that the legislature had already allocated for the American public.

“Donald Trump’s administration is jeopardizing billions upon billions of community grants and financial support that help millions of people across the country,” Schumer wrote on X. “It will mean missed payrolls and rent payments and everything in between: chaos for everything from universities to non-profit charities, state disaster assistance, local law enforcement, aid to the elderly, and food for those in need.”

A coalition of nonprofits and small businesses filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the suspension.

This story has been updated.

