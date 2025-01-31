Trump’s Intel Pick in Serious Trouble After Rocky Confirmation Hearing
Republicans seem to be turning against Tulsi Gabbard.
Tusli Gabbard’s nomination for director of national intelligence may be in serious jeopardy.
Multiple Senate Republicans have cooled on Gabbard, dashing hopes that she’d receive the same warm treatment the GOP gave Trump’s now defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, a slightly more controversial pick. Though there are many national security concerns about Gabbard becoming the nation’s top intel chief, most of the conservative qualms about Gabbard appear due to refusal to label NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden as a “traitor” in her confirmation hearing Thursday.
“Do you believe, as the chairman of this committee believes, as the vast majority of members of our intelligence agencies believe, that Edward Snowden was a traitor to the United States of America?” asked Democratic Senator Michael Bennet. “He broke the law,” Gabbard replied, refusing to answer the question.
“I think it would befit you and be helpful to the way you are perceived by members of the intelligence community, if you would at least acknowledge that the greatest whistleblower in American history, so called, harmed national security by breaking the laws of the land around our intel authority,” Republican Todd Young told Gabbard. He was “visibly frustrated” by Gabbard’s refusal to fully denounce Snowden.
Other Republicans echoed these sentiments.
“With Ms. Gabbard, I have said that it was like having a sheet of music that was missing notes… There are many notes still missing and a number of sour notes and awkward silences that simply don’t ring true as a political philosophy on critical national security issues,” said Senator John Curtis after Gabbard’s confirmation hearing. “I leave today’s hearing with more questions than answers.”