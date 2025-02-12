Tesla Is About to Get a Nice Big Handout as Musk Takes Over Government
Elon Musk is cashing in on Donald Trump’s presidency.
Elon Musk’s Tesla will receive one of the largest government contracts in 2025 to produce armored vehicles.
Drop Site first reported Wednesday on the latest filing of the Department of State’s Procurement Forecast for the fiscal year 2025, which was revised as recently as December 23.
The filing includes a massive contract for hundreds of millions of dollars to the Department of Government Efficiency czar’s automobile company for “Armored Tesla (production units).” The contract is worth more than $100 million and has a cap of $500 million, according to the filing.
By comparison, a contract for armored sedans was capped at $100 million, and contracts for armored BMW and armored electric vehicles were capped at $50 million. The office handling the award was the Defensive Equipment and Armored Vehicle Division, and it was targeted for Q4.
The Procurement Forecast shows projected federal contracts for the purpose of publishing “contracting opportunities small and small disadvantaged firms may be able to perform,” according to its website.
Tesla has been the subject of an investigation by the National Labor Relations Board, as well as the subject of a lawsuit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and hundreds of complaints by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to The New York Times. In his position as the leader of DOGE, Musk’s house-cleaning has affected each one of these agencies.
Tesla’s contracts with the U.S. government over the last decade were worth roughly $700,000 in total.
Since Donald Trump entered office, Musk has been flexing an unchecked power as the head of DOGE, sending his employees into the records of federal agencies, intent on shrinking or shutting them down by uncovering supposed massive fraud.
On Tuesday, Musk touted the transparency of his organization in an attempt to sidestep a question about potential conflicts of interest.
“All of our actions are fully public,” Musk said, according to CNN. “So if you see anything like, ‘Elon, there may be a conflict there,’ it’s not like people are going to be shy about it. They are going to say it immediately.”
Trump and the White House have both downplayed concerns about Musk’s oversight on issues where he stands to make money.
It seems that Musk’s hefty payouts from his cozy relationship with the president are fully public too.