GOP Falls in Line to Confirm National Security Threat Tulsi Gabbard
Tulsi Gabbard is officially the director of national intelligence.
The Senate voted Wednesday to confirm former Democratic Representative and current right-wing personality Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence.
The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Gabbard, with Republicans falling mostly in line. The only Republican to join all Democrats in voting no was Mitch McConnell, a stunning rebuke from the former Senate majority leader.
Gabbard overcame Republican skepticism after previous concerns over her sympathy for authoritarian leaders, her pro-Russia stances, and her rough confirmation hearings. Gabbard’s nomination also raised national security concerns considering she met with U.S. adversary and former Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad while she served in Congress. She was reportedly the subject of a conversation between two Hezbollah operatives while on that trip to the Middle East. In December, nearly 100 former national security officers warned Tulsi would become the “least experienced Director of National Intelligence since the position was created.”
Gabbard, who has ties to the Science of Identity Foundation, an extremist religious organization described as a cult, will now oversee some of the U.S.’s most sensitive information.