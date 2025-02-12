Trump Fires USAID Watchdog One Day After Damning Report
Donald Trump doesn’t want to hear any criticism of his policies—even if people starve in the process.
On Monday, U.S. Agency for International Development Inspector General Paul K. Martin released a report noting that Trump’s dismantling of the agency will likely result in nearly $500 million worth of food going bad. On Tuesday, he was fired.
Martin’s initial searing report found that the uncertainty from Trump’s policies “put more than $489 million of food assistance at ports, in transit, and in warehouses at risk of spoilage, unanticipated storage needs, and diversion.” He also found that an additional 500,000 metric tons of food are currently at sea or ready to be shipped and that Trump was making it impossible to properly track the $8.2 billion in unspent humanitarian aid.
This report—which pointed out a massive, wasteful inefficiency—was met with a swift termination.
“On behalf of President Donald Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as Inspector General of the United States Agency for International Development is terminated, effective immediately. Thank you for your service,” deputy director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel Trent Morse wrote in an email to Martin Tuesday evening.
“Look what happens when you write a report critical of this administration: They fire you the next day,” Michael Missal, another one of the 17 former inspectors general who was terminated by Trump last month, told The Washington Post. “This chills independent oversight, and that’s exactly what we need right now.”
Trump is looking to install staunch loyalists as inspectors general, as they provide critical oversight into the activities of federal agencies.
Both Trump and Martin have yet to comment.