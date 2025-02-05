Elon Musk Just Put All USAID Employees on Indefinite Leave
Elon Musk’s takeover of the international development agency is complete.
After days offline, USAID’s website was finally restored late Tuesday … with a notice announcing that all employees will be placed on administrative leave.
“On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm (EST) all USAID direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs,” the notice said. “Essential personnel expected to continue working will be informed by Agency leadership by Thursday, February 6, at 3:00pm (EST).”
The Department of State, which has seemingly absorbed USAID, “is currently preparing a plan” to assist its personnel posted outside of the U.S. to return home, according to the announcement. The Agency would arrange and pay for the return of its employees within 30 days, and would “provide exceptions and return travel extensions based on personal or family hardship, mobility or safety concerns, and other reasons.”
The rest of the website is empty. The newest announcement comes just days after Musk declared that the agency would be shuttered and sent agents from the Department of Government Efficiency to raid USAID’s offices for access to all personnel and payment files.
On Tuesday, some USAID employees received letters telling them they’d been placed on administrative leave with pay “until further notice,” according to correspondence reviewed by The Hill. Those who had already been locked out of the internal system did not receive a letter.
It seems that Musk’s illegal plans to dismantle the world’s single largest humanitarian donor are proceeding according to schedule, without organized pushback from Democrats, and to the delight of America’s global adversaries.