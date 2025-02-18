Steve Bannon Slams Parasite Elon Musk as MAGA Civil War Escalates
Trump’s former adviser has some choice words for Elon Musk and his “freak experiment” on America.
Steve Bannon is not happy with Elon Musk, and revealed as much in an interview with the conservative website UnHerd Tuesday.
The far-right commentator and former Donald Trump adviser told the outlet that “Musk is a parasitic illegal immigrant. He wants to impose his freak experiment and play-act as God without any respect for the country’s history, tradition or values.”
Bannon has feuded with Musk in the months following Trump election win, beginning with a disagreement within the MAGA movement over H-1B visas. At the time, Musk posted about how more foreign tech workers were needed in the U.S. under the program, which allows immigrants in specialized fields to work in the United States temporarily. In response, Bannon called out the visa program as “a scam by the oligarchs in Silicon Valley to basically take jobs from American citizens.”
The dispute escalated into Bannon calling Musk a “truly evil guy” in an interview last month, vowing to get the tech mogul “kicked out” of Trump’s orbit by the inauguration. Bannon’s efforts were unsuccessful, as Musk has taken a powerful role in the Trump administration.
“Musk is the one with power at the moment,” Bannon told UnHerd. “The Democrats are nowhere to be seen.”
In Bannon’s opinion, the tech mogul’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative also hasn’t done enough to dismantle the administrative state.
“DOGE is sitting there with the budget, but where the fuck are the DOGE cuts? We are 30 days away from approving a budget for the entire year with $2 trillion already baked in, and not one penny of anything that DOGE found. It’s ludicrous,” Bannon said, adding that he would like to see Musk’s efforts directed at cutting the massive Department of Defense budget.
“I would like to see $100 billion taken off the $900 billion budget right now, which is really a trillion,” Bannon said, calling DOGE’s campaign “performative.”
Right now, Bannon is on the outside of the White House, looking in, so his opinions only carry limited weight at best with Trump. But he still commands influence within Trump’s support base, especially with his War Room radio show and podcast. It remains to be seen whether Bannon’s ideas for the GOP and Trump will be heard, or whether the party’s future lies with Musk.