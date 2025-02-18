Steve Bannon Slams Parasite Elon Musk as MAGA Civil War Escalates

Bannon has feuded with Musk in the months following Trump election win, beginning with a disagreement within the MAGA movement over H-1B visas. At the time, Musk posted about how more foreign tech workers were needed in the U.S. under the program, which allows immigrants in specialized fields to work in the United States temporarily. In response, Bannon called out the visa program as “a scam by the oligarchs in Silicon Valley to basically take jobs from American citizens.”

The dispute escalated into Bannon calling Musk a “truly evil guy” in an interview last month, vowing to get the tech mogul “kicked out” of Trump’s orbit by the inauguration. Bannon’s efforts were unsuccessful, as Musk has taken a powerful role in the Trump administration.

“Musk is the one with power at the moment,” Bannon told UnHerd. “The Democrats are nowhere to be seen.”