Trump’s Border Czar Is Basically Begging for Permission to Arrest AOC

“I’m sure a free speech argument can be made. OK, she has every right to say anything she wants. When does it cross a line into aiding and abetting lawbreaking?” asked Fox News host Sean Hannity, simply parroting back everything Homan has been saying since last week. “Would it have to have direct involvement by her, in helping people to evade ICE?”

“That’s exactly the question I posed to the deputy attorney general,” Homan confirmed.

“I asked him to look into it. I says, I know, I know that through my career, someone steps in front of, between you and the person you’re arresting [inaudible], yeah that’s a violation. But at what point do you cross a line on saying you’re educating people, versus, you’re teaching them on how to evade ICE arrest? So, I’ve asked that question to the Department of Justice for clear guidance, so I can share that with the officers of ICE.”