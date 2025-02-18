Trump’s Border Czar Is Basically Begging for Permission to Arrest AOC
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back with a constitutional fact-check.
Donald Trump’s so-called border czar Tom Homan begged the Department of Justice to provide a reason to “start taking action” against Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Monday for teaching people in this country about their rights.
During his second appearance on Fox News Monday, Homan once again took aim at the New York congresswoman for her Know Your Rights campaign, which has been educating immigrants on their legal rights when dealing with ICE enforcement.
“She wants to go out saying she’s teaching people their constitutional rights, yeah, you can call it that. We all know what she’s up to. She wants to tell these people how they evade arrest,” Homan said.
Homan’s recent press campaign has involved going on several news programs and proudly declaring that he doesn’t know the law but suspects Ocasio-Cortez has broken it anyway by committing so-called “impedement,” which is not a word.
In the space created by Homan’s stupid question, he is essentially inviting the Department of Justice to invent a reason that he could go after a sitting congresswoman.
“I’m sure a free speech argument can be made. OK, she has every right to say anything she wants. When does it cross a line into aiding and abetting lawbreaking?” asked Fox News host Sean Hannity, simply parroting back everything Homan has been saying since last week. “Would it have to have direct involvement by her, in helping people to evade ICE?”
“That’s exactly the question I posed to the deputy attorney general,” Homan confirmed.
“I asked him to look into it. I says, I know, I know that through my career, someone steps in front of, between you and the person you’re arresting [inaudible], yeah that’s a violation. But at what point do you cross a line on saying you’re educating people, versus, you’re teaching them on how to evade ICE arrest? So, I’ve asked that question to the Department of Justice for clear guidance, so I can share that with the officers of ICE.”
“So we’re looking for that clear direction so we can start taking action,” Homan added.
Homan also appeared on Newsmax’s Finerty, where he called Ocasio-Cortez “the dumbest congresswoman ever elected to Congress.” He suggested that she “does not want ICE to do the job that Congress has mandated them to do, and funds them to do.”
Ocasio-Cortez responded to Homan’s Finerty comments later Monday.
“This is why you fight these cowards. The moment you stand up to them, they crumble,” she wrote on X.
“Homan has nothing. The Fourth Amendment is clear and I am well within my duties to educate people of their rights,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “He can threaten me with jail & call names all he wants. He’s got nothing else.”
The Fourth Amendment, which prevents unreasonable search and seizure, and requires law enforcement such as ICE to provide a warrant signed by a judge.
Homan’s pathetic press tour railing against Ocasio-Cortez is simple proof that the only reason that the government wouldn’t want you to know your rights is so that they can violate them. The Trump administration hopes that undocumented immigrants won’t know their Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights, so they can execute sweeping immigration raids with little resistance.
But to do so, the Trump administration would have to recategorize teaching the law as breaking it.