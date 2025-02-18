Eric Adams’s Deal With Trump May Be About to Get Him Fired
It sure sounds like Governor Kathy Hochul is ready to give Adams the boot.
Push may finally come to shove for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Adams’s political boss—New York Governor Kathy Hochul—signalled that the mayor’s time in Gracie Mansion may be coming to an end following the joint resignation of four top officials in Adams’s administration: First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, and Deputy Mayors Meera Joshi, Anne Williams-Isom, and Chauncey Parker.
“If they feel unable to serve in City Hall at this time, that raises serious questions about the long-term future of this Mayoral administration,” Hochul wrote in a statement Monday.
“I recognize the immense responsibility I hold as governor and the constitutional powers granted to this office,” she continued. “In the 235 years of New York State history, these powers have never been utilized to remove a duly-elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly. That said, the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored.”
“Tomorrow, I have asked key leaders to meet me at my Manhattan office for a conversation about the path forward, with the goal of ensuring stability for the City of New York,” Hochul wrote.
“Let me be clear: my most urgent concern is the well-being of my 8.3 million constituents who live in New York City. I will be monitoring this situation extraordinarily closely to ensure that New Yorkers are not being shortchanged by the current crisis in City government.”
In order to dismiss him, Hochul must first serve the mayor with a copy of charges that could warrant his removal, according to the city’s charter. Adams would then have “an opportunity to be heard in his defense.” But, as Hochul noted, the path forward on Adams’s dismissal would not just be incredibly opaque but totally unprecedented, as the governor’s power to unseat an elected mayor has never been flexed in the state’s history.
Adams pleaded not guilty to criminal charges last September, denying allegations that he had accepted more than $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions as well as lavish gifts from a Turkish official and business leaders interested in buying his favor during his tenure as Brooklyn borough president.
The mayor has come under heavy fire since acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove told federal prosecutors in Manhattan to drop the corruption case against Adams after Hizzoner allowed ICE agents to enter Rikers Island for the first time since 2015. That sparked widespread criticism that the New York mayor was no longer an independent political entity and prompted the mass resignation of seven federal prosecutors, who quit in protest of the Justice Department order.
In a profound resignation letter, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Danielle Sassoon outlined that Adams’s legal team had sought a political “quid pro quo” with the Trump administration. In another blistering resignation letter, assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten claimed that the scheme to use prosecutorial power to forgive Adams and simultaneously advance Donald Trump’s agenda was in blatant violation of the nation’s laws.
“If no lawyer within earshot of the President is willing to give him that advice, then I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion,” Scotten wrote. “But it was never going to be me.”
A federal judge set a hearing for Adams’s case on Wednesday, ordering attorneys working on the case to explain why the Justice Department had requested the charges be dropped.