DOJ Hands Down Ultimatum as Eric Adams Showdown Hits Boiling Point

“This is not a capitulation-this is a coercion,” a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters. “That person, in my mind, is a hero.”

Bove had moved the case to the Public Integrity Section from the Southern District of New York after its acting U.S. attorney, Danielle Sassoon, resigned Thursday rather than drop the charges. After her, the acting head of the section, John Keller, also resigned. Then, the case was sent to the DOJ’s criminal division, which handles all federal criminal cases. Its acting head, Kevin Driscoll, refused to drop the case, and handed in his walking papers.

That wasn’t the end, though. Three other deputies in the Public Integrity Section—Rob Heberle, Jenn Clarke, and Marco Palmieri—also quit their jobs Thursday. Then, the lead prosecutor on Adams’s case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten, also resigned and ripped the order in his resignation letter to Bove, who seems to have been tasked with carrying out Trump’s instructions.