Trump Press Sec Tries Bizarre Argument on DOGE to Avoid Legal Trouble
If Elon Musk isn’t in charge and DOGE has no real authority... what happens next?
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and the entire Trump administration are trying very hard to convince the public that Elon Musk—the man who has used the Department of Government Efficiency to fire tens of thousands of federal workers—is actually just a normal adviser with no real power.
“DOGE does not have statutory authority,” said Leavitt on Tuesday afternoon, when asked s by CNN’s Alayna Treene about Musk’s ability to hire and fire federal workers. “DOGE is advising.... It’s ultimately up to the discretion of these secretaries to make these hirings & firings.”
This comes after the Trump administration filed a court declaration on Monday stating that Musk is just a “senior adviser to the president,” a position that holds “no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself.” The sudden change in heart comes after more than a dozen Democratic states sued the Trump administration for illegally giving Musk executive powers, in violation of the Constitution.
It’s a clear attempt to avoid legal trouble, and unfortunately, one unlikely to stand up in court. Trump explicitly appointed Musk as head of DOGE just one week after he won the election, and has bragged about Musk’s work gutting the federal government ever since. Musk even held a press briefing in the Oval Office, as Trump signed an executive order expanding DOGE powers. This sudden obscuring of Musk’s role is pathetic at best.