Stephen Miller Crashes Out Trying to Defend DOGE

During Trump’s last term, conservatives pitched the idea of placing Trump’s face on $500 bills.

The New York Times criticized the sudden, potentially futile surge in support earlier this month, calling it a “competition of sorts” to determine who in Trump’s Republican base will be the “most pro-Trump member.”

“It shows the power that Donald Trump has within the Republican Party these days, and that Republican members want to stay on his good side,” Sean Theriault, government professor at the University of Texas at Austin, told the Times. “A lot of these people are in really safe districts, but they’re also thinking about what their next step is. And so if they have designs on being in the Senate or running for governor or even a position in the administration, then there’s no better way to get on his good side than to do these over-the-top moves toward him.”