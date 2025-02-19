Republican Senators Forced to Beg Trump and Elon Musk for Their Money
Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s spending freeze has sent Republicans scrambling.
Republican Senators are being forced to grovel at the thrones of Donald Trump and Elon Musk to collect the very funding they appropriated in the first place.
Amid Trump’s sweeping freezes on spending, massive cuts to the federal workforce, and dismantling of government agencies, some Republican senators have been forced to make their appeals for funding (and mercy) directly to Trump’s Cabinet secretaries and other administration officials, according to a report Wednesday from The Washington Post.
While this system of pleading favors Trump allies who can dial up the president directly, not everyone is opting to give him a ring.
Senator Lisa Murkowski told the Post that she had been on the phone with “pretty much all the departments,” hoping to obtain funding in the face of federal freezes.
The Alaska Republican has spoken with the Environmental Protection Agency, Interior Department, and Agriculture Department, as well as lobbied the Trump administration to exempt Native American tribes from being affected by executive orders targeting programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Senator Shelley Moore Capito told the Post she had been working “aggressively” with EPA head Lee Zeldin to resume the grant program providing money for schools to buy electric buses. The EPA has paused more than 30 grant programs.
Senators Katie Britt from Alabama and Susan Collins of Maine each took their concerns about severe cuts to the National Institutes of Health directly to Trump’s new Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. A new NIH policy announced earlier this month would cap “indirect cost” reimbursements, which cover all research expenses, at 15 percent for research institutions, effectively kneecapping entire fields of research.
Others took more desperate means to beseech Trump’s cadre: tweeting at them.
“I urge @SecRubio to distribute the $340 million in American-grown food currently stalled in U.S. ports to reach those in need,” Senator Jerry Moran wrote in a post on X earlier this month aimed at Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose agency absorbed some functions of USAID after Musk gutted the agency. “Time is running out before this life-saving aid perishes.”
He followed up with another post days later: “GOOD NEWS: State Dept. has approved shipping to resume, allowing NGOs to distribute the $560 million of American-grown food aid sitting in US & global ports to those in need. Thanks to @SecRubio for helping make certain this life-saving aid gets to those in need before it spoils.”
Senator Tommy Tuberville imagined a future where senators would have to approach the unelected DOGE czar Elon Musk with a line-item list, and beg him not to cut spending on infrastructure.
“If we have to lobby for, ‘Hey wait a minute, what about the bridge in Birmingham?’ or ‘There’s a bridge in Mobile or whatever.’ I think that could be very possible,” the Alabama Republican told reporters.
Crucially, federal agencies are still withholding funding, even after multiple judges ordered a pause on the president’s sweeping funding freeze, summoning a torrent of additional lawsuits alleging that the president is unlawfully withholding money in violation of Congress. The administration’s actions have jeopardized hundreds of billions of dollars to programs across the government, according to the Senate Appropriations Committee.
While Congress, in particular the House of Representatives, is vested with the power of the purse, Trump hopes to use a process called impoundment to refuse to spend the money appointed by Congress.