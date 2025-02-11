Mike Johnson Caves to Trump and Trashes Separation of Powers
The House speaker doesn’t seem to care too much that there are supposed to be three equal branches of government.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is falling in line with the rest of MAGA and attacking the Constitution’s separation of powers.
CNN reporter Manu Raju asked Johnson on Tuesday what he thought about JD Vance’s Sunday X post attacking a federal judge who blocked Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing Treasury Department records.
Much like Donald Trump, who said that “no judge should frankly be allowed to make that kind of a decision,” Johnson’s response was to back Vance and Musk. The Louisiana representative said he agreed with the vice president and met with Musk on Monday, adding that courts should “take a step back” to let the Trump administration continue.
On Sunday, Musk and Vance attacked the judge blocking DOGE, and by extension, the judicial branch of government and the concept of judicial review, which allows the courts to determine whether a law is in accordance with the Constitution. Musk claimed U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer was “a corrupt judge protecting corruption. He needs to be impeached NOW!” Vance had a more detailed, but equally worrying, response.
“If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that’s also illegal. Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power,” Vance posted.
Meanwhile, on Monday, another judge claimed Trump is failing to comply with the temporary restraining order on his funding freeze—making it clear his administration is testing the limits of executive power.
With leading Republicans, along with oligarch Musk, questioning any checks on the executive branch’s power, the United States might soon be headed to a constitutional crisis over Trump and Musk’s attempts to overhaul the government. Congress doesn’t have the two-thirds Republican majority needed to impeach judges who go against the president and his billionaire adviser/boss, so America might soon see a president who openly defies legal rulings. But hey, the Supreme Court already gave him near-total immunity.