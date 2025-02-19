Trump Trashes Loyal Stooge Lindsey Graham Over Budget Bill
Donald Trump felt his goals weren’t represented in Graham’s bill.
Lawmakers were taken aback Wednesday by the president’s clear stance on budget negotiations, seemingly shocked that Donald Trump had endorsed a House GOP bill that prioritizes his agenda over the Senate’s alternative resolution.
In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump directly called out Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham for daring to tackle the president’s ambitious 2017 tax plan extension in a separate bill.
“The House and Senate are doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified, and unbeatable, TEAM, however, unlike the Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it!” Trump posted. “We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to ‘kickstart’ the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, ‘ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.’”
“It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.
With the House in recess, Senate Republican leadership took the lead on drafting a potential salve—though it was apparently slimmer than Trump had hoped.
Conservatives are looking to cut approximately $2 trillion from entitlement programs, with Medicaid expected to take the biggest hit.
Graham’s measure consists of approximately $325 billion to fund the border and advance Trump’s deportation plans, as well as money to bolster defense and energy spending. Senate Republicans had opted to use a second reconciliation bill to extend Trump’s tax plan, which overwhelmingly benefits corporations and is projected to add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit.
Trump has leaned into tariffs as a key component of affording an extension to the tax plan.
The Senate had teed up a vote on their resolution for later this week. Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to have lunch with Senate Republicans later Wednesday to “ease the tension,” reported NOTUS.
Still, Republicans—including some of Trump’s MAGA allies—were not expecting the president to bluster against their efforts.
“As they say, did not see that one coming,” Senator John Thune told Notus.