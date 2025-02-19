Trump Has a Wild New Excuse for Why Inflation Isn’t His Fault
After almost a month in office, Donald Trump still says inflation has “nothing to do” with him.
Inflation is up, but Donald Trump would sooner find any other scapegoat than deal with the critical economic issue.
“Inflation is back,” Trump said passively during an interview Tuesday night with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “I’m only here for two and a half weeks.”
“Inflation is back and they said Trump—I had nothing to do with it,” Trump said. “These people that run the country, they spent money like no one’s ever spent it.”
On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly pledged to lower costs for American consumers on “day one.” But three weeks into his second administration, Trump has repeatedly avoided answering the hard questions on exactly how he’s going to provide relief for Americans’ wallets.
U.S. inflation was up in January—the consumer price index indicated that prices rose by 3 percent that month compared to a year earlier, according to data released last week from the Labor Department.
Rent alone made up 30 percent of that increase, according to The Washington Post’s economic columnist Heather Long, who noted on X that the “core” consumer price index—which excludes the volatile prices of food and energy—had practically stalled since June.
But Americans were still feeling sticker shock for some key grocery staples in January, when the price of a dozen eggs soared by 13.8 percent and averaged $4.95 across the country—a price tag that’s still up by 53 percent from last year, according to The New York Times. Egg prices are only expected to increase amid a widening outbreak of avian flu, which has temporarily shuttered New York City’s poultry markets and skyrocketed the cost of a standard dozen eggs to more than $12 in Key Foods and CTown amid a nationwide egg shortage.
Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the Trump administration doesn’t “have a timeline” for alleviating the nation’s critically high cost of living.
Regardless of whether Trump is willing to take the blame for the economic churn, the nation is still pointing its finger his way. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday found that Trump’s approval rating sank, while the share of Americans who felt the economy is on the wrong track rose to 53 percent. That was 10 percent higher than was reported during a January 24–26 poll, when 43 percent of Americans felt the same way.
Just 32 percent of polled Americans approved of Trump’s performance on inflation, according to the Reuters poll.