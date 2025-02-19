Trump Has a Wild New Excuse for Why Inflation Isn’t His Fault

“Let me be clear: my most urgent concern is the well-being of my 8.3 million constituents who live in New York City. I will be monitoring this situation extraordinarily closely to ensure that New Yorkers are not being shortchanged by the current crisis in City government.”

In order to dismiss him, Hochul must first serve the mayor with a copy of charges that could warrant his removal, according to the city’s charter. Adams would then have “an opportunity to be heard in his defense.” But, as Hochul noted, the path forward on Adams’s dismissal would not just be incredibly opaque but totally unprecedented, as the governor’s power to unseat an elected mayor has never been flexed in the state’s history.

Adams pleaded not guilty to criminal charges last September, denying allegations that he had accepted more than $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions as well as lavish gifts from a Turkish official and business leaders interested in buying his favor during his tenure as Brooklyn borough president.