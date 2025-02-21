Here’s Who Got Caught Up in DOGE’s Horrific Nuclear Staff Cuts

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is hacking and slashing the federal government to size down the budget, but in doing so, they seem to have let go of a few mission-critical employees—despite the agency’s promises against it.

Some of DOGE’s cuts this week were aimed at the Department of Energy. That included layoffs for 1,200 to 2,000 workers at the department’s power grid office, the nuclear security administration, and the loans office, per Reuters. DOGE pledged that the mass firing only affected non-critical employees who “held primarily administrative and clerical roles,” but that appears to be a bold-faced lie.