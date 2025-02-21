Here’s Who Got Caught Up in DOGE’s Horrific Nuclear Staff Cuts
DOGE insisted they only fired non-critical staff, but that’s not the case at all.
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is hacking and slashing the federal government to size down the budget, but in doing so, they seem to have let go of a few mission-critical employees—despite the agency’s promises against it.
Some of DOGE’s cuts this week were aimed at the Department of Energy. That included layoffs for 1,200 to 2,000 workers at the department’s power grid office, the nuclear security administration, and the loans office, per Reuters. DOGE pledged that the mass firing only affected non-critical employees who “held primarily administrative and clerical roles,” but that appears to be a bold-faced lie.
One of the staffers forced out of his position included Acting Chief of Defense Nuclear Safety James Todd, a senior executive official and the “top authority for all nuclear-safety matters in the agency,” The Bulwark reported Friday.
Other critical employees dismissed in the purge included staffers at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, which is responsible for maintaining and minimizing radiation and potential damage from accidents at the nuclear site. The cut workers included an emergency preparedness manager, a radiation protection manager, the security manager, the fire protection engineer, and two facility representatives.
The losses were considered so ill-advised and extreme that the semi-autonomous National Nuclear Security Administration had reversed course on the hatchet job, welcoming the affected employees back to their jobs.
But the process hasn’t been as easy as simply having them return to work the next day. Instead, dejected and “shell shocked” employees at the NNSA are considering early retirement or looking for work in more stable sectors, unsure of if or when the Trump administration might try to dismiss them again, according to The Bulwark.
“We are now hearing disturbing news reports that fired nuclear safety employees whose dismissals were meant to be reversed cannot be contacted,” Senate Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Patty Murray and Ohio Representative Marcy Kaptur, both Democrats, wrote in a joint statement last week.
DOGE’s government-wide probationary layoffs are predicted to affect as many as 200,000 employees in the public sector as the agency seeks to trim 10 percent of the federal workforce. The DOE employs some 14,000 federal employees as well as 95,000 contractors.