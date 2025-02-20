JD Vance Insists Trump Is Doing So Well in Ukraine Negotiations
Donald Trump, meanwhile, appears to have already caved to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Vice President JD Vance is asking the American public to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears.
Speaking before the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday, the vice president insisted that Donald Trump still held all his cards in negotiations over Ukraine’s fate—just one week after his defense secretary told NATO they didn’t.
“I think President Trump—what makes him such an effective negotiator, I’ve seen this in private—is that he doesn’t take anything off the table,” Vance told CPAC host Mercedes Schlapp. “When he walks in a negotiation, he says, ‘Everything is on the table.’”
But Vance’s comments came barely a week after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth explicitly told the NATO conference that the administration’s peace talks with Russia had actually taken several bargaining chips “off the table.”
That included Ukraine’s possible NATO membership (something the military alliance had promised in 2008), the possibility of a U.S. presence in Ukraine to enforce postwar security guarantees, and the end of NATO missions to Ukraine. He also added that it would be “unrealistic” for Ukraine to return to its pre-war borders, effectively ceding land to Moscow.
The announcement came as a complete 180 on American and NATO policy regarding the eastern European country, and left U.S. allies and defense experts reeling. The deal, per Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, amounted to Russian propaganda and was practically “written in the Kremlin.”
Hegseth walked back the brazen settlement terms the following day, insisting that, despite having already shown the American hand, “everything is on the table” when it comes to arranging peace between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump denied telling Hegseth to walk back his comments during an Oval Office press conference, describing them as “pretty accurate.”
Hot heads and rocky promises have resulted in several days of tumult on a potential peace deal, including Trump branding Zelenskiy a “dictator.” But beyond the administration’s seismic hiccups, perhaps the most egregious error remains that Trump has continued to relegate Kyiv to the sidelines of a negotiation that will decide Ukraine’s future.
The U.S. and Russia opened discussions at a meeting in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, seeking a conclusion to the three-year war, but the assembly conspicuously excluded Ukrainian leadership. Critics excoriated the administration for doing so, but Vance did little more than brush off the global concern at CPAC.
“And of course that makes the heads explode in the American media, because they say, ‘Why are you talking to Russia?’” Vance told the conference. “Well, how are you going to end the war unless you’re talking to Russia? You’ve got to get everybody involved in the fighting if you actually want to bring it to a close, and I know the president does.”
Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border on February 24, 2022, which Putin tried to justify by falsely claiming that he needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine.