Even Republicans Are Freaking Out About Trump’s FEMA Cuts

Donald Trump’s plans to make cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency are starting to worry his fellow Republicans.

GOP politicians in Congress fear that these cuts could hurt disaster response, and they aren’t clear about what exactly the president has in mind. Last week, Trump said on his Truth Social account that he wants to get rid of FEMA, calling it “slow and totally ineffective.” FEMA is critical in the U.S. as natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires occur more often thanks to climate change. And Republicans acknowledge its importance, even if they don’t acknowledge the changing climate.