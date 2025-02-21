Even Republicans Are Freaking Out About Trump’s FEMA Cuts
Republicans in Congress seem to be well aware this is gonna hurt their own constituents.
Donald Trump’s plans to make cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency are starting to worry his fellow Republicans.
GOP politicians in Congress fear that these cuts could hurt disaster response, and they aren’t clear about what exactly the president has in mind. Last week, Trump said on his Truth Social account that he wants to get rid of FEMA, calling it “slow and totally ineffective.” FEMA is critical in the U.S. as natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires occur more often thanks to climate change. And Republicans acknowledge its importance, even if they don’t acknowledge the changing climate.
“FEMA provides a critically important role in disaster recovery,” Senator Ted Cruz told CNN, while stopping short of criticizing Trump. “I feel confident the president knows full well the importance of FEMA and responding to a disaster.”
“Whether FEMA exists or not, there needs to be an agency that provides emergency management services when catastrophes are too big for the state and local community to handle,” said Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. “Could there be reforms in FEMA? Absolutely.”
Fellow Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, whose state was hit by Hurricane Helene, told the outlet that he’s trying to convince the Trump administration to reform FEMA rather than killing or cutting it.
“If it’s with an eye towards more efficiency and resiliency, great. If it’s an eye towards cutting funding to western North Carolina, not great,” Tillis said of Trump’s plans.
The president has already created the FEMA Review Council to come up with possible changes to the agency. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative has been to FEMA’s offices, meeting with the agency’s employees and reviewing files. Senior agency officials were told recently to send the administration a list of “anyone who worked or works on climate, environmental justice, equity, DEIA” so that they could be fired, according to an email obtained by CNN.
The Trump administration also plans to cut another critical government agency that responds to disasters, the Office of Community Planning and Development. That agency often provides billions of dollars in rebuilding efforts to supplement FEMA, and stands to be reduced by 84 percent.
Trump’s attempts to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the Department of Education have only been stalled thanks to pending court battles. It remains to be seen what happens to FEMA.