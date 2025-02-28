Trump’s Firing Spree Hits Weather Forecasters at Worst Time Possible

Trump was first mentioned on page 24 of the first flight log, on October 11, 1993. He was mentioned again, twice, on page 2 of the log on May 15, 1994, as were his then-wife Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany Trump, and their nanny. Each of the listed dates also had Epstein’s own initials on them, suggesting that he was on the exact same flight as Trump for at least three of the seven times his name shows up in the flight log.

This release has completely failed to live up to the hype. The influencer photo op paired with the obvious lack of new information, along with the knowledge that there are apparently thousands more pages of Epstein files, infuriated the MAGA faithful who’d been waiting for vindication of their sex trafficking cabal conspiracy theories.

A name in the flight log does not confirm or deny any criminal activity, but it does confirm that Trump had a real relationship with the convicted predator who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting federal trial. Attorney General Pam Bondi hinted that more files will be released Friday.