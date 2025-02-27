Elon Musk Butts Heads With Trump Staff Over His Ultimatum Email
Tensions continue to rise between White House aides and Musk over his uncontrolled behavior.
Elon Musk may be throwing his weight around the federal government, but that doesn’t mean that the rest of Donald Trump’s Cabinet are happy about it.
Trump’s aides are reportedly struggling to contain internal administration disputes after Musk threatened mass layoffs over the weekend for federal employees who refused to submit a progress report to the Department of Government Efficiency, Reuters reported Thursday.
Responding to the president’s request that he become “more aggressive” in sizing down the federal government, Musk wrote in a social media post Saturday that all federal employees must self-report five things that they achieved in the previous week before midnight on Monday, or else they would face immediate termination.
Federal workers reportedly received an email from the Office of Personnel Management shortly afterward that echoed Musk’s post. But by Monday, many federal agencies fronted by Trump’s own appointees had simply told their staffers not to respond. Those included the Department of Defense, the FBI, the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, as well as the agency that issued the directive: the Office of Personnel Management.
The notice to ignore Musk reportedly came as a shocking reversal in the White House, which had been under the impression before the weekend that internal relations between Musk and the rest of Trump’s senior staffers were improving after Musk had agreed to loop White House chief of staff Susie Wiles in on his plans, Reuters reported earlier this month.
But Trump and Wiles did not sign off on the email, according to three sources that spoke on the condition of anonymity with the newswire, despite Musk’s assurance during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting that the president had given him the OK.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that Reuters’s sources were “wrong,” that Trump had signed off on the idea, that DOGE and OPM had given the White House advance notice of the email’s release, and that the “White House was not caught off guard.”